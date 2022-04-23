“He’s alive”, “I thought I made him up” – Arsenal fans excited as 23-year-old star returns to squad for Manchester United clash

Arsenal fans were pleased to see Takehiro Tomiyasu added to the matchday squad for the Gunners' Premier League clash against Manchester United on Saturday.

The 23-year-old has not played for the Gunners since their cup clash against Liverpool in January, where he played the entire game and picked up a yellow card. He has played 16 Premier League games for Mikel Arteta's side this season. If he plays a part against United, it'll be his first league outing since New Year's Day.

Takehiro Tomiyasu will look for an opportunity to shine as he seeks more consistent appearances at the Emirates. The Gunners, meanwhile, will aim to beat United as they look to finish in the top four. They trail fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur on goal difference, with just six games to go.

Arsenal are interested in Gabriel Jesus - Reports

According to reports by the Athletic, Arsenal are looking to sign Manchester City’s Gabriel Jesus.

The Gunners are looking at a potential striker shortage at the end of the season, with captain Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah set to depart in the summer as free agents. It is believed Jesus is on their wishlist.

Manager Mikel Arteta, who started his managerial career as Pep Guardiola's assistant at Manchester City, knows the Brazilian attacker well. Jesus could bring in the necessary firepower the Gunners need while sticking to the club’s style of play. The Athletic reports that the 25 year old striker’s representatives have already been in contact with Arsenal technical director Edu.

Jesus would provide a proven Premier League option for the north London outfit seeking to bolster their attack if they lose both Nketiah and Lacazette. The Brazilian has made 229 appearances for the Cityzens and scored 89 times since arriving from Palmerias for £27 million. He has contributed three goals and six assists in the league this season.

The Gunners have also been linked with Everton striker Dominic Calvert Lewin as they hope to revamp their attack for next season.

Edited by Bhargav