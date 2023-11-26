"He is almost too versatile" – Owen Hargreaves pinpoints Arsenal star's 'underrated' quality after 1-0 Brentford win

Ex-Manchester United star Owen Hargreaves has praised Kai Havertz's versatility after he bagged the winner in Arsenal's 1-0 Premier League victory at Brentford on Saturday (November 25).

Havertz, who recently operated at left-back in Germany's last two matches, helped Arsenal go top of the 2023-24 Premier League table this Saturday. The 24-year-old came on as a 79th-minute substitute to head in the decisive goal for his club at the Gtech Community Stadium.

Speaking to the Premier League Productions, Hargreaves remarked on the former Chelsea man's cameo appearance in the Gunners' recent trip to Brentford. He said (h/t HITC):

"Actually, I feel a little bit for him because he is a really talented player. He is almost too versatile. Midweek for Germany he played as a left-back or wing-back. Today, he came on and played as a centre-forward. Tell me another player in the world who can do that? Who can play as a right winger and number ten?"

Showering praise on the Gunners star's versatility, Hargreaves added:

"He has an amazing skill set. Technically, he is very good. I think one of his most underrated attributes is his heading. Kai can play five positions. But, at some point, someone needs to say: 'Kai, we need you to play there'. I think if he can play there for a full season, then he can be a brilliant player. But I don't think he knows. Naturally, he is a number ten, but [Martin] Odegaard plays there."

Havertz, who left Chelsea to join Arsenal in a potential £65 million deal earlier this summer, has featured as both a midfielder and a striker for the Gunners this term. He has registered two goals and one assist in 20 matches across all competitions for Mikel Arteta's outfit so far.

Arsenal's Mikel Arteta elated after 1-0 win

Speaking at a post-game press conference, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta claimed that he was delighted with his team's performance in their 1-0 win at Brentford. He told reporters:

"So happy. I think when you have the opportunity to go top, and you come when winter starts, it's cold, and you come to Brentford, it's a really uncomfortable place to come, I think the team showed so much willingness to compete, to dig in, and to play the game that we have to play to win it. We fully deserved to win."

During their visit to the Gtech Community Stadium, Arsenal dominated the contest with 64% possession. They registered 15 shots to Brentford's nine and completed 416 passes with around 82% accuracy.

Arsenal, who have won 14 of their 20 outings across competitions this season, are atop the 2023-24 Premier League standings with 30 points from 13 matches. They have the best defensive record in the league right now, shipping just 10 goals and registering six clean sheets.