"He's already carrying Cristiano Ronaldo", "The face of Al-Nassr" - Fans react to 21-year-old star's showing in SPL win over Al-Fayha

Al-Nassr fans on X waxed lyrical about Cristiano Ronaldo's teammate Jhon Duran after his brilliant performance during their 3-0 win over Al-Fayha. The two sides faced each other in the Saudi Pro League at Al-Awwal Park on Friday, February 7.

The Knights of Najd bolstered their squad during the recent winter transfer window, signing Aston Villa forward Jhon Duran for a reported transfer fee of £64 million. He made his debut during their 4-0 win over Al-Wasl in the AFC Champions League (February 3).

The Colombia international started alongside Cristiano Ronaldo against Al-Fayha, playing 85 minutes. Duran broke the deadlock in the 22nd minute with an accurate finish into the bottom-right corner. He then doubled their advantage in the 72nd minute with another clinical finish. Ronaldo netted Al-Nassr's third goal of the night two minutes later with a good finish following a rapid counter-attack.

Duran was named the Player of the Match with a rating of 9.2, as per FotMob. In addition to his brace, he created one chance, landed three shots on target from an attempted four, and won six duels.

One Al-Nassr fan posted:

"If not money John Duran wouldn't have joined Al Nassr look at how he's already carrying Cristiano Ronaldo."

Another fan tweeted:

"Duran is already the face of Al Nassr"

Other fans reacted below:

"John Duran Is Going To Delay Ronaldo From Reaching The 1,000 Goals," one fan predicted

"Duran's adaptation to the Saudi Pro League will be crucial to Al Nassr's success this season," another added

"Another goal for Jhon Duran he has a brace. Chelsea missed out big time on this demon," one fan commented

"He’s going to pass Aguero career goals if he stays there forever," another chimed in

How did Cristiano Ronaldo fare for Al-Nassr during their 3-0 win over Al-Fayha?

A section of Al-Nassr fans on X were quick to praise Jhon Duran after he excelled during their 3-0 win over Al-Fayha in the SPL. Let's take a look at the stats to see how Cristiano Ronaldo performed.

Ronaldo garnered a match rating of 7.7 during his 84 minutes on the pitch. The 40-year-old completed 22 passes with an accuracy of 96 percent but was unable to create any chances for his side. Moreover, he landed one shot on target from an attempted four - missing one big chance, lost three duels, and completed none of his two crosses.

Despite this, Al-Nassr are currently third in the SPL standings with 41 points from 19 games, eight points behind leaders Al-Hilal. Cristiano Ronaldo and Co. will next be in action against Al-Ahli on February 13.

Disclaimer: The above stats were taken from FotMob on February 7, 2025 at 11:05 PM IST. They are subject to change.

