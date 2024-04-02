“He’s already been a champion” - Ex-Liverpool star backs 39-year-old coach to replace Jurgen Klopp after Xabi Alonso snub

João Carlos Teixeira has backed Ruben Amorim to replace Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool. The former Reds player believes that the Portuguese manager is a champion and added that it was all about how well he adapts to the Premier League.

Speaking to Record, Teixeira stated that Amorim and Klopp have different tactics, but that would not be a problem at Anfield. He believes that Sporting CP have been playing well under the Portuguese manager.

Teixeira said:

"Tactically they're both different. They play differently, with Klopp in a four-man defense and Ruben in a three-man defense. Rúben has proved his worth and has done well in recent years, even though he's young. He's already been a champion. He has had good results in the Champions League and Europa League.

"Sporting is playing well this year, but was already playing well in previous years. Rúben is gaining prestige so that he can then move on to a challenge like Liverpool. In a situation like I think happened with Chelsea when they hired José Mourinho and then André Villas-Boas."

He added:

"You can adapt well (in England) because it is a country where football works very well. In England everything is super organized and there is no confusion. Everything is prepared in advance so that it goes well. But it is a difficult league for a coach to adapt to. You have to adapt to life, training and schedules. It's above all adapting to the game and the new reality, very different from what happens not only in Portugal, but in other countries."

Teixeira went on to add:

"Even Pep Guardiola, when he arrived in the Premier League, conceded many goals on the counter-attack and had to adapt. The pace is different. You can have the game under control and from one moment to the next everything changes."

João Carlos Teixeira played eight matches for Liverpool's first team, and another 40 games for the U21 side.

Liverpool's shortlist five managers to replace Jurgen Klopp - Reports

David Ornstein was on NBC Sports last week when he revealed the five managers on Liverpool's shortlist. The journalist was live on air just hours after Xabi Alonso announced his decision to stay at Bayer Leverkusen.

The Athletic journalist reported that Ruben Amorim, Thomas Tuchel, Simone Inzaghi, Thiago Motta, and Hansi Flick were the top managers on Liverpool's list. He added that Robert de Zerbi was not on the shortlist despite reports in other media outlets.

Jurgen Klopp is leaving Anfield this summer and has already announced his decision. The German revealed that he was running out of energy and needed a break from the dugout.

Poll : Who is the better managerial choice for Liverpool? Ruben Amorim Roberto de Zerbi 0 votes View Discussion