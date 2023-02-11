"He's already been outside" - Mikel Arteta provides positive update on injured Arsenal star

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has revealed that Gunners forward Gabriel Jesus has started training outside as he steps up recovery from his knee injury.

Jesus swapped Manchester City for Arsenal in a £45 million deal in last summer's transfer window. He has since gone on to play an important role in the Gunners' title push this season.

The striker scored five goals and provided six assists from 14 league appearances in the first half of the campaign. His contributions saw Mikel Arteta's side claim a place at the top of the table.

However, Jesus has not featured for the North London giants since November as he is currently nursing a knee injury. He was notably forced to the treatment table after picking up an injury during the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

At the time, there were concerns that the Brazil international could be sidelined until as late as May. However, the Gunners seemingly remain hopeful of getting him back fit sooner.

Arsenal manager Arteta has revealed that Jesus is progressing well on his road to recovery. The Spaniard disclosed that the player has also been training outside, but admitted that he is still some way off from regaining full fitness. He told a press conference [via football.london]:

"Gabi’s doing really well. He’s already been outside a little bit. It's still early stages and he keeps pushing everybody every single day but we need to respect timelines and processes but he’s doing really well."

Asked if he has a timeframe in mind for Jesus' return, Arteta said:

"No, he’s still too far from that (a timeline). You see now when you put loads through that knee and get some movement and actions, they’re not as controlled as the ones he has been doing (before)."

"(You have to see) how the knee reacts and whether he’s comfortable to move to the next stage."

It now remains to be seen when Jesus will return to action for Arteta's side.

Eddie Nketiah has stepped up for Arsenal in Jesus' absence

Jesus established himself as a key player for Arsenal immediately after joining them from Manchester City. His absence has thus proved to be a major cause of concern for Arteta and Co.

However, it is worth noting that Eddie Nketiah has fared well in the Brazilian's place in recent weeks. He has notably netted four goals from six league games since the World Cup break.

The signing of Leandro Trossard from Brighton & Hove Albion in January has also given Arteta an extra option in Jesus' absence.

