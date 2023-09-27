“He’s always got a notepad in hand still to this day" - Liverpool midfielder opens up on how his father still analyses his performances for the club

Liverpool midfielder Harvey Elliott has made an interesting revelation that his father analyzes his performances for the club. The 20-year-old explained how his dad, Scott, watches his game with a critical eye, jotting down all the areas where he can improve.

“He’s always got a notepad in hand still to this day! And he’s always telling me when I need to do something better or if I need to work on things here and there, which you need. Football is a harsh game and you always want to be the best possible player you can be and work yourself as hard as you can," the midfielder told the official Liverpool website.

“There’s always room for improvements and things to work on. To have my dad noting things down and showing me at the end of the game is always good. It’s nice for me to reflect so I can make sure that if I go into those situations again, I can do things differently," he added.

It is worth noting that Harvey Elliott has shown tremendous progress since breaking through the ranks at Liverpool. Having an elite manager like Jurgen Klopp and a demanding father has certainly helped the young midfielder to propel his game forward.

Elliott made the senior team in 2021 and hasn't looked back since then. So far, he's made 72 appearances for the Reds across all competitions, recording six goals and four assists.

The midfielder has featured in five of Liverpool's six games in the Premier League this season, as well as the Europa League opening fixture versus LASK last time out.

Elliott will be a great asset for the Reds this season, thanks to his versatility. Jurgen Klopp has already tried him in multiple positions, namely as a central midfielder, attacking midfielder and as a right winger against Bournemouth in August.

What's next for Harvey Elliott and Liverpool?

Harvey Elliott in action for the Reds

Liverpool will be back in action in the EFL Cup today, where they will lock horns with Leicester City at Anfield. Jurgen Klopp is likely to introduce minor rotation, which means we could see Elliott play from the start.

The Reds will then switch their focus back to the Premier League where they face a big test against a high-flying Tottenham Hotspur side at White Hart Lane. That will be followed by a Europa League clash with Union St. Gilloise coming up next week.

Klopp's men are currently in spectacular form, having won each of their last six games across all competitions.