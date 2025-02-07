"He's always been my idol" - Manchester United star reveals why he considers Cristiano Ronaldo as the GOAT

Manchester United star Rasmus Hojlund recently named Cristiano Ronaldo the GOAT (Greatest of All Time), explaining his reasons for the same. The Denmark international mentioned that he grew up idolizing the Portuguese superstar.

Despite turning 40 this week, Cristiano Ronaldo has maintained an impressive form for Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr. The Portuguese legend has contributed 24 goals and four assists in 26 outings across competitions for the Knights of Najd. Despite leaving European football two years ago in January 2023, Ronaldo continues to inspire the young generation.

In an interview with Sky Sports, Manchester United forward Rasmus Hojlund was asked to name his GOAT of the game and explain the reasons behind his choice. The Danish striker did not waste time to mention Cristiano Ronaldo, widely considered a legend of the Red Devils.

Trending

"He has always been my idol while growing up. I was a United fan when I was young. The first time I remembered and understood football was the 2007-08 season when Cristiano was incredible. That year. And that's when I started understanding football and that's why I fell in love with him," Hojlund said.

Hojlund also elaborated on how he is excited to meet Ronaldo for the first time in March and added:

"I haven't met him yet. We are going to meet him in March I think in the Nations League quarter-final. Time will tell, I probably will [be nervous]."

Expand Tweet

In the 2007-08 season, Cristiano Ronaldo was exceptional for Manchester United, contributing 42 goals and eight assists in 49 appearances across competitions. He led the Red Devils to the UEFA Champions League and the Premier League as the highest scorer in both competitions.

The Portuguese superstar won his first Golden Boot (31 goals in the Premier League) and his first Ballon d'Or for his performance in the 2007-08 season. After another season at the Old Trafford, Cristiano Ronaldo moved to Real Madrid in 2009.

"They need to rebuild everything" - When Cristiano Ronaldo claimed Manchester United need to change to compete

Ronaldo - Source: Getty

In a September 2024 appearance on the Rio Ferdinand Presents podcast, Cristiano Ronaldo shared his thoughts on his former club Manchester United. He shared what they should do to change, saying (via Al Jazeera):

"They need to rebuild everything, in my opinion … the club needs time to rebuild because it’s still one of the best clubs in the world, but they need to change. They understand that this is the only way."

"I believe that the future will be bright. I believe, but they don’t depend only on the talents. They have to rebuild from the bottom. If not, they cannot compete. It will be impossible."

Cristiano Ronaldo spent two stints with the Red Devils from 2003 to 2009 and 2021 to 2022. During his second stint, the Portuguese talisman had an alleged fallout with then-coach Erik ten Hag, leading to the termination of his contract. In January 2023, Ronaldo joined Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr.

Over both stints, Ronaldo contributed 145 goals and 64 assists in 346 outings for Manchester United across competitions. He led them to one UEFA Champions League title, three Premier League titles, and one FA Cup among other honors.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback