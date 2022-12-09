“He’s always just trying to annoy me” – Bukayo Saka says Manchester United star is his favorite player in England’s FIFA World Cup squad

Arsenal star Bukayo Saka has named Manchester United left-back Luke Shaw as his favorite teammate in England's FIFA World Cup squad.

Saka has been in great form for the Three Lions during the tournament in Qatar. He has already scored three goals and is the team's joint-top scorer alongside Marcus Rashford.

Shaw, meanwhile, has been an important part of Gareth Southgate's team. The Manchester United star is the top choice for the left-sided full-back position and has been instrumental during the World Cup.

Speaking to Lion's Den, Bukayo Saka has now revealed his budding friendship with Shaw. He said (via HITC):

“You know what, where’s the camera? I know, he’s watching right now. I’ve got to say his name, Luke Shaw. Hello, Luke Shaw. He helped me a lot coming into the squad, he’s so funny, he’s always just trying to annoy me."

AFC GLEN @AFC_GLEN Luke Shaw talking about our Starboy Bukayo Saka Luke Shaw talking about our Starboy Bukayo Saka 💫 https://t.co/xcX60if8u4

The Arsenal starlet has risen to the occasion during the FIFA World Cup. He netted a brace against Iran in the Three Lions' opening game. The 21-year-old found the back of the net once again when Southgate's side brushed aside Senegal in the Round of 16 with a 3-0 win.

Shaw, 27, has started all four of England's games in Qatar. He was once in Saka's shoes when the former Southampton defender traveled to Brazil as part of England's 2014 FIFA World Cup squad at the age of 18.

Bukayo Saka's friendship with Luke Shaw marks a new era for England's squad harmony

England v IR Iran: Group B - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

England have always had quality players at their disposal. The likes of Steven Gerrard, Frank Lampard, David Beckham, Rio Ferdinand, John Terry, Paul Scholes, and more used to be a part of the national team.

However, their bond was never strong due to their rivalry at the club level. The situation has certainly changed. Arsenal's Bukayo Saka's words about Manchester United defender Luke Shaw are a testament to the same.

Gareth Southgate's side has already reached the last eight of the FIFA World Cup and will take on France on December 11 in an intriguing quarter-final clash.

ESPN UK @ESPNUK The England XI the last time they faced France in a major tournament The England XI the last time they faced France in a major tournament 👀 https://t.co/sVr0HqcFVE

Get Portugal vs Switzerland Live Score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

Poll : 0 votes