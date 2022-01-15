"He's always performing at a high level in training" - Ralf Rangnick praises Manchester United star's work ethic despite rumors of a desired exit

Manchester United interim boss Ralf Rangnick has praised midfielder Donny Van de Beek for his commitment on the training pitch.

Though Van de Beek has hardly played since Rangnick's arrival, the German tactician believes he is still a quality player. The Dutchman has also been linked with a move away from Old Trafford this month, with Newcastle United and Borussia Dortmund rumored to be interested.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #MUFC @utdreport Ralf Rangnick confirms: “I want Donny van de Beek to stay. I had a conversation with him two weeks ago and told him I would advise him to stay until the end of the season — with the World Cup coming up in the winter, he wants to play”. Ralf Rangnick confirms: “I want Donny van de Beek to stay. I had a conversation with him two weeks ago and told him I would advise him to stay until the end of the season — with the World Cup coming up in the winter, he wants to play”. 🔴 #MUFC @utdreport https://t.co/iEWqLAqrZI

However, Rangnick's comments suggest Van de Beek is still working hard in training to nail a place in Manchester United's starting XI. Speaking to the press on Friday, the Red Devils' interim boss said (as quoted by the Mirror):

"He's always performing at a high level in training. With the World Cup coming up in the winter, he wants to play for his country. I can understand his wish and desire to play. On the other hand, we have a lot of competition in our squad exactly in those positions."

Van de Beek missed last summer's UEFA Euro 2020 with an injury. However, there were already doubts about his selection after he hardly featured for his club throughout the 2020-21 campaign.

The arrival of Rangnick hasn't changed that either, with the midfielder aggregating just 114 minutes across four matches under the German.

Donny van de Beek has endured a frustrating time at Manchester United

Van de Beek joined Manchester United in the summer of 2020. His impressive stint at Ajax, where he registered 75 goal contributions in 175 matches, led many to believe it would turn out to be a fantastic signing.

However, that has been anything but the case. Despite the glaring absence of a ball-playing defensive midfielder within the squad, Van de Beek has never gotten an extended run in the team. The 24-year-old has largely featured off the bench, with the likes of Fred and Scott McTominay preferred ahead of him.

Sky Sports Premier League @SkySportsPL



"Imagine what Pep Guardiola would do with him!"



provides an update on Man Utd's Donny van de Beek on The Transfer Show



"Donny van de Beek has been linked with Newcastle United and Borussia Dortmund""Imagine what Pep Guardiola would do with him!" @SkyKaveh provides an update on Man Utd's Donny van de Beek on The Transfer Show "Donny van de Beek has been linked with Newcastle United and Borussia Dortmund" 💰"Imagine what Pep Guardiola would do with him!" 👀@SkyKaveh provides an update on Man Utd's Donny van de Beek on The Transfer Show ⬇️https://t.co/t3Xf97QgQH

Some believed Van de Beek would be a good fit within Rangnick's preferred 4-2-2-2 system. However, he too has preferred to go with Fred and McTominay due to their physicality and industry.

Also Read Article Continues below

Overall, Van de Beek has made just 19 starts across all competitions for Manchester United since joining the club. He has made 30 more appearances off the bench and has averaged just a shade over 37 minutes per game in a Red Devils jersey.

Edited by Parimal