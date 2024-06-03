“He’s amazing” - Ex-Chelsea and Real Madrid star Claude Makelele picks 2024 Ballon d’Or winner

Former Real Madrid and Chelsea midfielder Claude Makelele made his pick for the 2024 Ballon d'Or winner in a recent rapid-fire session with GOAL. The French star believes English Midfielder Jude Bellingham should be crowned the best player in the world this year.

The 20-year-old midfielder has been a revelation for Los Blancos this season and was a core part of the team that bagged the league and European double in his debut campaign. The former Dortmund star had 23 goals and 13 assists across 42 games from midfield in his debut campaign.

Speaking with GOAL, the Frenchman could not hide how impressed he is with Bellingham, saying:

"Bellingham, he is amazing. He is a great player, I think, I hope he wins the Ballon d'Or."

The Englishman will hope he can wrap up a strong year with a dominant display at Euro 2024. He will likely have competition from his Los Blancos teammates for the biggest individual prize in world football.

Real Madrid attackers Jude Bellingham and Vinicius are Ballon d'Or contenders

Real Madrid look set to welcome a 13th Ballon d'Or winner to the Santiago Bernabeu this season following a strong display from their superstars.

The Madrid-based side stormed to the Champions League final at Wembley Stadium, not losing any games along the way. They have only lost two games all season and only missed out on the Copa del Rey.

Real Madrid superstars Vinicius Jr and Jude Bellingham look to be the favorites to receive the 2024 Ballon d'Or award.

The iconic duo have led the way for their team this season. Bellingham has contributed 23 goals and 13 assists from 42 appearances this season, with an assist in the Champions League final.

Vinicius Jr has also been fantastic leading the line, he has bagged 24 goals and nine assists across 39 appearances this season, with a goal in the Champions League final.

The pair have other Real Madrid teammates who could have a say in the award. Following a strong campaign, stars like Toni Kroos, Antonio Rudiger, and Rodygo could have a say in proceedings if they have strong performances in this summer's continental tournaments.