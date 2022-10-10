“He’s an amazing player” – Bruno Fernandes lavishes praise on Manchester United star but demands "even more" from him after win over Everton 

Manchester United skipper Bruno Fernandes was highly impressed with their big-ticket summer signing Antony. The Brazilian put up a brilliant performance in their 2-1 win over Everton in the Premier League on Sunday (9 October).

The Portuguese midfielder wants to see more of Antony on the pitch, adding that the Brazilian is worth the money the club paid Ajax to sign him.

Manchester United's new full-time manager, Erik ten Hag, spoke highly of Antony as they both worked together at Ajax before their move to Old Trafford. The Dutch manager pushed the club to sign Antony this summer.

Accepting the manager's demands, the Red Devils signed the Brazilian on a five-year contract worth €95 million (£82 million), with a further €5 million in add-ons.

ESPN UK @ESPNUK Manchester United have a new star Manchester United have a new star 💫 https://t.co/WSwTvAtwwe

The Brazilian scored in his debut Premier League match against Arsenal, and a brace from Marcus Rashford helped the Red Devils thrash the table toppers 3-1 on 4 September.

Antony added a goal each in his next two EPL matches against Manchester City (2 October) and Everton. He became the first United player to score in his first three Premier League games.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC



What a signing! Antony is the first EVER Manchester United player to score in his first three Premier League matches.What a signing! Antony is the first EVER Manchester United player to score in his first three Premier League matches.What a signing! 📈 https://t.co/UeapTaQfKP

Speaking to the club's official media about Antony's influence on the team's performances and the youngster's potential, Bruno Fernandes said:

“He’s an amazing player.

"We knew the qualities that he had, we know that all the players up front have such good qualities and Antony is one of them. That’s why the club paid that amount of money for him. So, we are really happy for him, but we want even more from him.”

United Zone @ManUnitedZone_ Bruno Fernandes on Antony: " He is a amazing player and we knew his qualities. That is why the club paid that amount of money for him." #MUFC Bruno Fernandes on Antony: " He is a amazing player and we knew his qualities. That is why the club paid that amount of money for him." #MUFC https://t.co/Z4CeQO1f1J

The skipper also lauded Portuguese legend and Manchester United striker Cristiano Ronaldo for his game-winning goal against Everton. Ronaldo scored his first league goal of the season. Fernandes believes that the team's performance as one unit on the pitch will take them ahead in all competitions.

Manchester United will host Omonia in the UEFA Europa League on Thursday (13 October) before taking on Newcastle United in the EPL on Sunday (16 October).

Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay suspended for their next EPL clash against Newcastle United

Manchester United's midfield options for their next Premier League game against Newcastle United will be reduced. Scott McTominay received a yellow card against Everton and will face a one-match suspension.

The Scottish midfielder received his fifth yellow card of the ongoing season in United's enthralling 2-1 win over Everton.

McTominay was brought in as a late substitute by Erik ten Hag to contain the pressure in the dying minutes of the game and he delivered on the expected lines.

Poll : 0 votes