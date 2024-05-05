"He's very ambitious" – Journalist claims £25 million-rated Feyenoord star could follow Arne Slot to Liverpool

Feyenoord right-back Lutsharel Geertruida could potentially reunite with his current manager Arne Slot at Liverpool, according to famed transfer journalist Dean Jones.

With Slot heavily speculated to become Jurgen Klopp's successor, a number of his stars have recently been linked with Liverpool. While David Hancko has reportedly been identified as a transfer target, Geertruida's name has also been doing rounds in the recent times.

Expand Tweet

During a recent interview with GiveMeSport, Jones was asked to shed light on the 23-year-old right-back's links with Liverpool. He replied:

"The fact he was at [their] game with West Ham [United last weekend] has obviously got tongues wagging, and it is easy to connect the dots to suggest he could be moving to Liverpool by following Slot."

Claiming that Geertruida could be willing to test himself, Jones added:

"At this stage, that would be jumping ahead about four steps because I think he was at the game on his own time, but people I've spoken to in the Netherlands say it would not be a surprise if he was pushing for a move like that because he is very ambitious."

Offering insight into the Feyenoord vice-captain's price tag, Jones said:

"One of the good things about him as a defender is his versatility and one of the promising things about him as a transfer target would be that he does not hold huge value in the market. He could probably be landed for around £25 million, so let's just say it's one to keep an eye on."

Although primarily a right-back, Geertruida is adept at operating at centre-back. He has built up a reputation of a goal-scoring defender as well, producing seven goals in 44 overall matches for Feyenoord so far.

So far, the seven-cap Netherlands international has bagged 22 goals and provided 10 assists in 195 appearances for his boyhood team.

Expand Tweet

Who is Liverpool-linked coach Arne Slot?

Arne Slot, who replaced Ruben Amorim as the favorite for the Reds job, started his managerial career with Dutch side SC Cambuur in 2016. He moved to AZ Alkmaar in 2019 before joining Feyenoord in 2021.

So far, Slot has won 94 and lost 24 of his 145 matches across competitions for his current club. He has coached his team to score 334 goals and concede 154 goals, relying on an attacking 4-2-3-1 formation.

Slot, who played as a central midfielder between 1995 and 2013, has lifted a total of two trophies at Feyenoord. The 45-year-old guided them to an Eredivisie title in 2023 and a KNVB Beker honor last month.