"He's annoyed with how things are going" - Ex-USMNT star Herculez Gomez suggests Lionel Messi is 'frustrated' at Inter Miami

Former USMNT star Herculez Gomez has suggested that Lionel Messi appears to be frustrated at Inter Miami. This comes after La Pulga crowned the Herons' latest victory by scoring their fourth goal in the 4-1 win over New York Red Bulls in the MLS on May 3.

In an analytical discussion on Futbol Americas, Gomez claimed that Messi appears to be fed up with the situation at Inter Miami. He said (via GOAL):

“He tries to play a pass, a quick one-two to Fafa Picault, and Fafa Picault gets it stuck between his feet, and you can see Messi just frustrated. There’s a certain not frustration but fed up, he’s annoyed with how things are going. I don’t think he quite expected this heading into Inter Miami, and the recent failures are being magnified."

La Pulga-led Inter Miami have endured what could be termed a difficult stint in recent times. In the CONCACAF Champions Cup semi-final, they were defeated and eliminated by the Vancouver Whitecaps 5-1 on aggregate.

Miami also suffered their first league defeat of the campaign, having slumped to a 4-3 loss to FC Dallas in a thrilling encounter on April 27. However, their win over New York Red Bulls could turn the tide after registering three consecutive defeats across competitions.

"I think that is ridiculous to argue that it has been a failure” - Alexi Lalas on Lionel Messi's stint at Inter Miami

USMNT icon Alexi Lalas has lambasted Lionel Messi's critics. La Pulga is facing growing criticism for his impact in Javier Mascherano's setup this season.

Speaking on his very own State of the Union podcast, Lalas defended the Argentine. He said (via Goal):

“Oh my goodness. I mean, I think that is ridiculous to argue that it has been a failure. I think no matter what happens the Messi time relative to Inter Miami is going to be viewed as a success."

Lalas added:

“And when I say that I think it’s relative to attention that he has brought, the money that he has made, the moments that he has provided, and there are still many to come I think because I think he is going to be here at the very least through the 2026 World Cup and maybe even beyond. By all accounts he has enjoyed his time.”

In 53 outings since joining the MLS side, the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner has contributed 43 goals and 21 assists. This includes nine goals and three assists in 14 appearances in 2025. Messi was instrumental in helping the Herons to their first piece of sliverware — the Leagues Cup in 2023. He also helped them win the Supporters' Shield in 2024.

