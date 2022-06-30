“He’s not the answer” – Gabby Agbonlahor names Liverpool signing that ‘hasn’t worked’ out well for the club

Former Premier League forward Gabriel Agbonlahor believes Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold is not the right option to play in midfield. He believes that while the 23-year-old has played there for England, he is not the answer to the Reds' midfield problem.

Alexander-Arnold had another influential campaign for the Reds, mustering 12 assists in the league over the 2021-22 season.

His creativity from the right has raised questions as to how the Reds can utilize him in a more central role. However, Jurgen Klopp has continued to shun such claims and play him in his preferred role.

Agbonlahor believes the idea of using Alexander-Arnold in a midfield role is a bit far-fetched. He stated that the England international needs more attributes in his game to do well in that position.

He told Football Insider:

“Trent Alexander-Arnold played in midfield for England and it didn’t really work. Yes, he has the attributes, the passing but there is still more that is needed in midfield. The running with the ball, the tight spaces that he’s probably not used to as much at right-back."

He added:

“I think it’s a lot to ask for him to fill that role. Other teams are having to strengthen that area and Liverpool have to. It hasn’t worked with Naby Keita and I don’t think Alexander-Arnold is the right option.”

Agbonlahor added that the Reds need to go after Jude Bellingham to strengthen their midfield:

“I think they need to go and get [Jude] Bellingham, I know it will be difficult to do that this year but if that’s the player they want I can understand them waiting a year.”

Alexander-Arnold should not be used in a different role at Liverpool

Although there are certain deficiencies in his game, Alexander-Arnold is a capable full-back even while defending.

The England international’s creativity from the right flank is currently unmatched in the team. So it would be absurd to play him in a different role.

Liverpool have an able passer like Thiago Alcantara in midfield and tenacious players like Jordan Henderson and Fabinho around him. They currently have the right setup in midfield.

Adding a box-to-box midfielder of Bellingham’s caliber is a long-term goal. So we could see the Reds dip into the transfer market next year if not this year.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far