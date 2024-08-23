"He’s the apple of everybody’s eye" - Journalist says Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta wants to sign La Liga winger

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is reportedly eyeing a deal to bolster his attack. According to reputed journalist David Ornstein, the Spaniard has a keen interest in signing Athletic Bilbao winger Nico Williams.

Ornstein joined Duncan Castles' podcast for a Transfers Special, where he revealed the Gunners' next target. The club has already signed goalkeeper David Raya on a permanent deal and defender Riccardo Calafiori this summer. They are also on the verge of signing midfielder Mikel Merino from Real Sociedad.

An addition to the attack is said to be the next on Arteta's agenda as per the journalist.

"In the past, there was Pedro Neto, who Arsenal decision-makers were big fans of. The one that Mikel Arteta & those involved at Arsenal really like is Nico Williams, but he’s the apple of everybody’s eye such as Chelsea and Barcelona," Ornstein revealed in the podcast.

Trending

Pedro Neto has signed for Arsenal's city rivals Chelsea while the signing of Nico Williams will be a difficult one considering his admirers and wages.

"A lot of surprises can come" - Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta

The Bilbao winger has a release clause, rumored to be at £49 million, which is likely to not be a problem for the Premier League side. The wages, however, are said to be a stumbling block for the Gunners.

Williams is reportedly on £171,000 per week and considering his affiliation for his boyhood club, Arsenal would have to break the bank to sign him. Ornstein, however, mentioned that he expects the winger to stay in Spain.

"The problem there is he’s already on a really high wage, which would only increase when he comes to a league such as the Premier League & a release clause in his contract that would need to be paid in full," Ornstein said.

"It would appear he’s going to be staying," revealed the journalist.

Arteta has alerted fans that there is likely to be some movement in the final week of the transfer window for the London club. He said that "a lot of surprises can come" but clarified that it could be in the incoming as well as outgoing department.

“We have to [be ready] because anything can happen both ways. You have to be ready and especially in the last week," Arteta was quoted as saying by The Standard.

"You have to be alert and prepared because a lot of surprises can come, for many different reasons and we are prepared," he accepted.

The transfer window closes on August 30 at 11 PM UK time.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback