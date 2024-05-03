"He’s aware of our desire, our plan" - Mikel Arteta on Arsenal star Jorginho's future at the club amid transfer exit rumors

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has said that he wants Jorginho to stay at the club next season.

The Italian's current deal expires this summer. There have been questions about his future and Jorginho has been heavily linked with a move to Serie A. Clubs like Juventus and Fiorentina have been mentioned as his potential next destination.

Arteta, however, has said that he wants Jorginho to stay. Speaking to the media ahead of the Premier League home clash against Bournemouth, he said (via Fabrizio Romano on X):

"We want Jorginho to stay with us and he's aware of our desire, our plan. I would love to keep him. He knows that. The club is fully supportive of that so we hope to continue with Jorgi."

Jorginho joined Arsenal from Chelsea in January 2023 for a reported €12 million fee. He has since made 51 appearances for the club, scoring once and providing three assists.

This season, he has played 35 games, starting 19 of those matches. Jorginho has scored once and has provided two assists. He is often a player for the big occasions for Mikel Arteta's team.

Arsenal in advanced talks with Jorginho regarding contract extension - Fabrizio Romano

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has reported that Arsenal are in advanced talks with Jorginho over potentially extending the Italian midfielder's contract at the end of the season.

Romano wrote in his Daily Briefing (via Football Transfers):

"The negotiation is advanced for Jorginho to extend his stay at Arsenal. More will follow in the next days, but talks are advancing well and Jorginho is happy at Arsenal, so they are confident to continue together."

While Jorginho is now 32, he has showcased his quality when called upon. The midfielder has proven that he still has what it takes to perform in the Premier League and also in the UEFA Champions League.