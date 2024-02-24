“He’s awful”, “Surely taking ETH back to Ajax” - Manchester United fans blame 27-year-old star after Fulham score late winner

Manchester United fans have blamed their 2-1 defeat against Fulham in the Premier League on goalkeeper Andre Onana. The Cottagers scored a last-gasp winner at Old Trafford on Saturday (February 24), leaving the home crowd stunned and disappointed.

The first half was lively from both sides, with Fulham dominating, but it ended without any goals. The action picked up after the break, as the visitors got on the scoreboard first. Defender Calvin Bassey roofed the ball into the net right after halftime in the 65th minute. His goal came from Timothy Castagne's corner, which he initially missed, but then managed to score on his second try.

Manchester United responded late in the game when Harry Maguire volleyed in a rebound in the 89th minute. Bruno Fernandes had taken a shot at goal that Fulham goalkeeper Bernd Leno couldn't secure. It reached Maguire, who equalized with only minutes left.

The Red Devils hounded their opponents in search of a winning goal, but the Cottagers held steadfast. Eventually, against all odds in the dying minutes, Fulham clinched the win through Alex Iwobi in the seventh minute of stoppage time. Adama Traore led a counter-attack and slipped the ball to Iwobi for the Nigeria international to score past Andre Onana.

Manchester United supporters were quick to criticise Onana for his role in the defeat, especially for his lack of action on Fulham's winning goal. Notably, while he could have done little to stop Iwobi's effort, the Cameroonian goalkeeper did not dive or make any effort. He stood rooted to the spot as the ball went in, and this led to fans voicing their anger on social media.

Manchester United lose to Fulham as Mark Goldbridge lashes out at Marcus Rashford

Manchester United faced an unexpected defeat to Fulham, with Iwobi's last-minute goal stunning fans and surprising critics.

The Red Devils' performance overall didn't meet expectations, with a number of players taking the blame. Marcus Rashford, in particular, faced heavy criticism for his lackluster showing, as he struggled to impact the game.

United fan and YouTuber Mark Goldbridge didn't hold back in slamming the forward, saying (via TalkSport):

"You've got a guy out there in £360,000 a week - I'd rather have Postman Pat up front, at least he delivers. Marcus Rashford is a disgrace, an absolute disgrace for the talent he has."

The unhappy Manchester United fan added:

"You have to question these players. It doesn't matter who the manager is, Pep Guardiola, Erik ten Hag, Neil Warnock - if players like Rashford and Bruno are putting in a 4/10, you're going to lose in the Premier League."

Manchester United had been in a good run of form, winning five games across all competitions ahead of the Fulham match. However, with key players like Rasmus Holjund being injured, the team's attack faltered and failed to deliver.