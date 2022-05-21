"He’s a beast" - Barcelona boss Xavi heaps praise on Frenkie de Jong and comments about Manchester United rumors

Barcelona manager Xavi has opened up on his thoughts about Frenkie de Jong amid rumors linking the Dutchman to Manchester United.

Incoming Red Devils manager Erik ten Hag, who worked with him at Ajax, is keen to price him away as he seeks to strengthen the midfield area. Paul Pogba, Nemanja Matic and Juan Mata are all set to leave Manchester this summer and United will need reinforcements.

However, Barcelona will only consider a huge offer, as per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano (via Managing Barca).

B/R Football @brfootball Manchester United are working on a transfer for Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong, reports @lauriewhitwell Manchester United are working on a transfer for Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong, reports @lauriewhitwell https://t.co/GJvnWEoB7Z

The La Liga giants are going through some poor financial circumstances. They will need to complete the deal before June 1, as per journalist Miquel Blazquez (via mufcmpb).

Xavi, meanwhile, recently hailed the Dutch midfielder in high regard while reiterating his affection towards him. The manager said (via Fabrizio Romano):

“For me, Frenkie is a great player, he’s a beast - I like him and I think he can be part of an important era of the club.We will see the economic situation of the club… but I like de Jong."

De Jong arrived at the Camp Nou on a staggering €90 million transfer from Ajax in 2019, making him the most expensive Dutchman in history. He quickly established himself in the side and became one of the best midfielders.

Just three years on, the 25-year-old could be set for another big move, and Xavi has stressed that Barcelona will evaluate their financial conditions first.

De Jong has amassed 139 appearances in all competitions for Barcelona, contributing 30 goals and lifting one Copa Del Rey title.

Barcelona to sell Manchester United target to make way for Franck Kessie?

The Catalans have already reached an agreement to sign Franck Kessie from AC Milan on a free transfer this summer, as per journalist Gerard Romero (via BR Football). However, he will need to reduce their wage bill to register the Ivorian.

This could be why the club is willing to sell De Jong, whose transfer will boost their finances, with the player valued at no less than €70 million.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #FCB



Manchester United will try again, Erik ten Hag would love to change Frenkie's mind



More: Frenkie de Jong has Champions League football as main priority for his future, he'd be happy to stay, Xavi wants him at Barça - depends on proposals.Manchester United will try again, Erik ten Hag would love to change Frenkie's mind #MUFC More: youtube.com/watch?v=IhgXX3… Frenkie de Jong has Champions League football as main priority for his future, he'd be happy to stay, Xavi wants him at Barça - depends on proposals. 🇳🇱 #FCBManchester United will try again, Erik ten Hag would love to change Frenkie's mind #MUFCMore: youtube.com/watch?v=IhgXX3… https://t.co/YSZx3fxWr8

Edited by Aditya Singh