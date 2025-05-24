"He's become desirable for the big teams" - Arsenal urged to sign PL flop or ex-Newcastle United star as striker options by Fernando Morientes

Real Madrid legend Fernando Morientes has urged Arsenal to sign Villarreal's Ayoze Perez or Atletico Madrid's Alexander Sorloth in the upcoming summer transfer window. Morientes believes the two attackers will come in cheap and also solve their goal-scoring issues to an extent.

Ad

Speaking to Online Casinos, Morientes highlighted that the two LaLiga strikers had done well in the league and can help Mikel Arteta's side in the attacking department. He pointed to the duo's experience in the Premier League as well and said (via METRO):

"If Arsenal want a striker from La Liga, a Spaniard who comes to mind right now is Ayoze Perez. He left Real Betis for just four or five million euros, and he's become desirable for the big teams because he's scored a lot of goals and is playing very well. Another name is Alexander Sorloth.

Ad

Trending

"At the start of the season I thought he was going to be one of the most important strikers in our league and I wasn't wrong, even though he hasn't played as much as he should have. These types of players may already be expensive, but teams that have money can afford to invest in established players. Emerging players are cheaper, but you need players that can instantly perform in the Premier League."

Ad

Perez played for Newcastle United and Leicester City before moving back to Spain. Sorloth played for Crystal Palace but couldn't impress, and was loaned out to Gent and Trabzonspor before moving to RB Leipzig and then to Spain.

Mikel Arteta confirms Arsenal will try to sign a striker this summer

Mikel Arteta confirmed earlier in May that Arsenal were looking to sign a striker this summer. He reasoned that they could not do much in January as there weren't enough good options. The Spaniard said (via ESPN):

Ad

"Do I have to make it more clear? In January it was clear or not? I told you because you were in the room I think many times and it was a very clear statement. The statement continues the same. I want the best team, the best player. If we have three goal scorers over 25, bring them in and we're going to be a much better team.

Ad

"Probably they are because there's not that many that put those numbers [up]. It's something that's in the stats. There's not that many in the Premier League. I will try to improve but certainly improve the ones that we have right now and love the ones that we have right now."

Arsenal were without a striker for the second half of the season after Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus picked up respective injuries.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sripad Sripad is a veteran Sportskeeda football journalist who has been with the company for around 10 years. His tryst with writing happened in class XI when he started penning blogs, and his foray into football was during the early 2000s, watching matches with his cousins.



Sripad has been a Chelsea fan through and through since the age of 9 and can watch their 2012 Champions League triumph on repeat. The undisputed ‘GOAT’ according to him is Lionel Messi and his favorite managers are Jose Mourinho and Sir Alex Ferguson. Apart from popular European leagues, he also likes to follow other leagues like the MLS, Saudi Pro League, Eredivisie, and Liga MX.



Sripad believes in only using the right sources for his articles, and is an expert in understanding how to get the right quotes for each news to provide proper background information. His exploits have led him to become a popular figure in European Football and interviewing Premier League legends such as Alan Shearer, Shay Given, Paul Dickov, and John Barnes. His articles have been much revered amongst the football fraternity and have been shared by the likes of John Terry, Gary Lineker, and Declan Rice.



If given a chance to change a football rule, Sripad wants VAR to be fully automated and offside rules to be less stringent. When not working, he likes to watch past Formula 1 races and play FIFA. Know More