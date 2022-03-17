"He's become like a Christian Eriksen at Tottenham" – Noel Whelan hails 'incredible' Arsenal star

Arsenal midfielder Martin Odegaard has impressed since sealing a permanent transfer to the Emirates Stadium last summer, putting up eye-catching performances for the Gunners week-in and week-out.

Former Leeds United striker Noel Whelan has compared the Norwegian's impact to that of Christian Eriksen during his time at Tottenham Hotspur.

Odegaard has taken his game to a whole new level this season. The midfielder has become more decisive in front of goal, scoring a couple of vital efforts, including a sensational match-winning finish against Burnley in September.

Noel Whelan couldn't help but praise the Norwegian's improvement under Mikel Arteta.

He told Football Insider:

"If you're talking about much-improved players who have become integral to their sides, there are none more important right now than Odegaard. He's become like a Christian Eriksen at Tottenham. Everything seems to go through him, he’s been incredible.

"He's always had real quality on the ball, but he's added a real air of confidence to his game – and with that has come the goals and assists.

"He is that all-around number 10 player holding it all together. At the minute, bar Man City and Liverpool – Arsenal are the most fluid, attacking team in the Premier League."

Arsenal have overcome their slow start to the season by raising their level of performance in recent months.

The Gunners have found their way back into the top-four zone of the Premier League table and Noel Whelan claims they're finally showing signs of the old Arsenal.

"Some of the goals they're scoring are phenomenal and a real throwback to the Arsenal of old. They look a really difficult team to stop in the final third," the Englishman said.

Martin Odegaard's numbers for Arsenal so far this season

The midfielder has become a vital member of Mikel Arteta's squad at the Emirates

The attacking midfielder has made 29 appearances for the Gunners across all competitions so far this term, recording five goals and three assists to his name.

His most prolific run came in December, when he scored in three consecutive games against Manchester United, Everton and Southampton.

Beyond the goals and assists, Odegaard brings a lot more to the table at the Emirates. His link-up play, passing and transmission of the game are worthy of praise.

The Londoners will be hoping he continues with his impressive performances for a long time.

