“He’s the best in history” - Barcelona star Lamine Yamal gives honest admission on Lionel Messi comparison

Barcelona sensation Lamine Yamal has provided his thoughts on being compared to club legend Lionel Messi since his emergence in the first team. The 17-year-old is regarded as one of the best players in the world, and like many La Masia products before him, has earned comparisons to Barcelona's greatest ever.

Yamal spoke with the media ahead of his side's UEFA Champions League semi-final against Inter Milan on Wednesday. The youngster pointed out that he avoids comparisons with other players, particularly Messi, who he admires and recognises as the best in history.

“I don’t compare myself with anyone, same with Messi… I admire Leo, he’s the best in history. I just focus on improving, comparing myself with other players doesn’t make any sense”.

Lamine Yamal provided a reminder of his quality and precociousness by providing two assists in the Copa del Rey final at the weekend. The teenage star has registered goal contributions in the Supercopa de Espana and Copa del Rey finals this season, helping his side win both trophies.

Lionel Messi broke through the Barcelona set-up aged 17, nearly two years older than Yamal was when he made his first team debut in the 2022-23 season. The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner is undoubtedly the greatest player the club had ever produced, a honour Yamal has years to try and achieve.

This season, Lamine Yamal has registered 14 goals and 20 assists in 48 appearances, more than double the tally he managed in 50 appearances last season. The youngster will play a starring role for La Blaugrana as they aim to win a first Champions League title since 2015, starting with their meeting with Inter.

Lamine Yamal answers question on one Lionel Messi failure for Barcelona

Barcelona youngster Lamine Yamal has expressed his desire to go one better than club legend Lionel Messi in the game against Inter Milan. The Spanish giants are set to lock horns with the Italian champions in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League semi-final on Wednesday.

During his press conference, Yamal was informed that Messi failed to find the net in all of his four games against Inter Milan for the club. The 17-year-old pointed out that Messi scored against many other teams and that it didn't matter too much, but he hopes to score against Inter.

"As for Messi not scoring against Inter, he has scored against many other teams, and perhaps only Inter remains. I hope, I really hope, that I can score."

Fresh from contributing two assists for his side in their Copa del Rey final win over bitter rivals Real Madrid, Lamine Yamal will be brimming with confidence. The teenage sensation will hope to help Hansi Flick's side secure the treble this season, emulating Lionel Messi in the process.

