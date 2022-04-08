"He’s the best No.9 in the world" - Rio Ferdinand makes bold Ballon d'Or claim about Real Madrid superstar Karim Benzema

Real Madrid superstar Karim Benzema continued to show why he's considered to be among the best in the business with a sensational hat-trick against Chelsea in Los Blancos' 3-1 UEFA Champions League win this week. Former Manchester United star Rio Ferdinand is clearly among the striker's admirers and has claimed that the Frenchman should be awarded the next Ballon d'Or for his performances this season.

Karim Benzema has undeniably been in ridiculously good form for Los Blancos this season. The 34-year-old has already racked up 37 goals and 12 assists in just 36 matches across competitions this season - recording his career-best figures despite the season being far from over.

The Real Madrid talisman's superb hat-trick against Chelsea made it two in a row in the UEFA Champions League for the 34-year-old, adding to the hat-trick he scored against PSG in the second leg of the previous round. With 11 goals and an assist to his name in Europe's most coveted competition this season, the French striker has put Real Madrid on the cusp of progressing to the semi-finals.

He also happens to be the leading goalscorer by a country mile in La Liga as Los Blancos look comfortably set to win the league this season as they currently lead second-placed Barcelona by 12 points.

Naturally, Karim Benzema's performances have elicited plenty of plaudits and former Manchester United star Rio Ferdinand has proclaimed that the Real Madrid striker deserves to win the next Ballon d'Or.

Speaking on BT Sport (via Marca), Ferdinand hailed the Frenchman for his impact this season and said:

“They should already be writing Karim Benzema’s name on the next Ballon d’Or. “This is the business end and he keeps scoring. He’s taken Real Madrid top of the league [in LaLiga]. They are flying and he is the talisman.”

“When Cristiano Ronaldo was there, he had the humility to sit in the background because he knew what the team needed, but now he’s come out of the shadows.

“He’s 34 and he’s the best No.9 in the world. He’s on another level. He has goals, assists, link-up play, he can slow the game down.”

Real Madrid superstar Karim Benzema now fourth-highest hat-trick scorer in the UEFA Champions League

The Frenchman has been unstoppable this season

Karim Benzema's hat-trick against Chelsea in the UEFA Champions League this past week lifted him into fourth place on the list of players who have scored the most hat-tricks in the competition.

The Real Madrid superstar now has four hat-tricks to his name in Europe's most prestigious tournament, with only Lionel Messi (eight), Cristiano Ronaldo (eight) and Robert Lewandowski (five) ahead of him.

Los Blancos will hope that the Frenchman's form continues, as their chances of winning the UEFA Champions League this season will depend heavily on the 34-year-old striker.

