"He's the best person in the world" - Ronaldo Nazario names ideal candidate to succeed Tite as Brazil manager 

Brazilian legend Ronaldo Nazario recently named Carlo Ancelotti as the ideal coach for the Brazil national team.

In a recent interview with Gazzetta Dello Sport, the former player said (via Fichajes):

“Someone like Ancelotti could do something incredible in the Brazilian team. For me he is the best person in the world, and as a coach he is incredible for his quality, vision and ability to understand the players”.

Ancelotti is currently in charge of Real Madrid and won the La Liga and UEFA Champions League trophies last season. Los Blancos are at the top of La Liga as well as their UEFA Champions League group under the Italian's guidance. They are yet to taste defeat this season.

Brazil, meanwhile, have Tite at the helm since 2016. His contract is set to run out after the conclusion of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, set to start on November 20.

With a good performance in the tournament, the he can secure an extension to his contract.

However, Ancelotti seems like an enticing choice for the Selecao. The Italian has a great bond with a few Brazilian stars as well.

The likes of Eder Militao, Vinicius Jr., and Rodrygo currently play under the former Chelsea manager. He has also coached Casemiro over the course of his two stints in the Spanish capital.

While Ancelotti will be a fantastic choice for Brazil, it will depend on a lot of factors for Ronaldo Nazario's wish to become a reality. If it does happen, it will be the first time Ancelotti coaches a national team.

Ronaldo Nazario assesses Brazil's chances at the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Ronaldo Nazario recently rated Brazil's chances of lifting the 2022 FIFA World Cup, saying that his home nation will head into the tournament in good touch but that it does not guarantee anything. Selecao have superstars like Neymar Jr., Casemiro, Vinicius, and more at their disposal.

However, the former Real Madrid striker pointed out that many European giants will be heading into the tournament in good form as well. While speaking to The Guardian, he said:

"There’s been a European dominance: winning and playing well. Dynamic, aggressive football, organised tactically, even scoring goals à la Brasil. Football arte, France, Spain. Germany are always there. England produced a great Euros. But Argentina have gone 35 unbeaten.

"Brazil look very good, super-favoritos, although that doesn’t count for anything. In Brazil, we want to win. People talk a lot about 82, who played very well, but didn’t win. In 94, people say we didn’t play well and, well, who cares?!"

Ronaldo Nazario won the World Cup twice with Brazil in 1994 and 2002. Selecao will look to add another trophy to their record haul of five World Cup wins when they get their campaign underway on November 24 against Serbia.

