"He's been our best player" - Liverpool superstar Mo Salah salutes Reds teammate after Merseyside derby win

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah believes youngster Stefan Bajcetic has been the team's best player in recent weeks.

The Egyptian's comments came following the Reds' 2-0 win over Everton in a Premier League Merseyside derby at Anfield on Monday, February 13. Salah notably opened the scoring for Jurgen Klopp's team in the 36th minute to put them on their way to victory over the Toffees.

Bajcetic, who started his third league match in succession for Liverpool, put in yet another solid performance in midfield. The Spaniard recorded two key passes and 77% passing accuracy, while also registering two tackles, two interceptions and six successful duels against Everton.

This drew praise from Salah, who told Sky Sports (as quoted by GOAL):

"Since Stefan [Bajcetic] started playing with us, he's been our best player."

Bajcetic was also present during the conversation and responded:

"To hear that from a Liverpool legend, it's amazing to hear."

With the Reds' midfield struggling this term, the 19-year-old has become a fixture in Klopp's starting XI in recent weeks. In six Premier League matches (three starts) this term, Bajcetic has recorded one goal while averaging 0.7 key passes, 0.8 tackles and 1.0 interceptions per game.

These aren't eye-popping numbers, but have infused some much-needed energy and vigor into his side's midfield. With Jordan Henderson and Fabinho struggling for most of the ongoing season, the Reds have needed the Spaniard's contributions in the middle of the park.

Liverpool return to winning ways with easy victory against Everton

Liverpool picked up a much-needed win over Everton at Anfield on Monday night. It marked their first win after two losses and a draw in their previous three matches across all competitions.

Mohamed Salah opened the scoring for the Reds in the 36th minute following a blistering counter-attack. The Toffees hit the post from a set-piece on one end through James Tarkowski, but the hosts cleared the ball to Darwin Nunez. The Uruguayan covered plenty of ground before setting up Salah, who finished first-time past Jordan Pickford.

Less than four minutes after half-time, Liverpool had doubled their lead. Stefan Bajcetic won the ball off Alex Iwobi in his own half before a quick one-two in midfield meant Andy Robertson had acres of space to run into. The ball was worked down the right to Trent Alexander-Arnold, whose low cross was converted by Cody Gakpo at the far post.

Gakpo's first goal for the Reds meant they picked up all three points to move to ninth in the Premier League table. They are now nine points behind fourth-placed Newcastle United.

