"He’s the best player in the world, he’s won eight Ballon d’Ors" - Pochettino insists MLS is 'lucky to have' Lionel Messi in the league

USA manager Mauricio Pochettino has lauded eight-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi as the best player in the world. The Argentinean superstar arrived at the Chase Stadium in the summer of 2023, following the expiry of his contract with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

La Pulga has since transformed the Herons' fortunes, helping them to the first two trophies of their career. Interestingly, Lionel Messi lifted his last Ballon d'Or in 2023, as an Inter Miami player.

The Argentinean's arrival has put the spotlight on the MLS, with fans across the world tuning in to watch their idol play. La Pulga has scored 34 goals and set up 18 more from 39 games across competitions for the Florida-based side to date.

Speaking to the press, as cited by Inter Miami News, Pochettino insisted that Inter Miami and MLS are lucky to have his countryman.

“It’s an incredible project, Miami and the MLS are so lucky to have Leo Messi. It’s a great thing, he’s the best player in the world, he’s won eight Ballon d’Ors, it’s a spectacle to watch. Having him here is a privilege for the United States. The effort Miami has made to have him here is something to be congratulated for,” said Pochettino.

Lionel Messi played under Mauricio Pochettino in his first season at PSG, where they won the Ligue 1 together.

When did Lionel Messi win his first Ballon d'Or?

Lionel Messi won his first Ballon d'Or in 2009, as a Barcelona player. The Argentinean had also been nominated for the coveted prize in 2008, but finished behind Cristiano Ronaldo in the final rankings.

However, he wouldn't be denied the following year and La Pulga proceeded to win four trophies on the go from 2009 to 2012, which is also a record. His fierce rivalry with the Portuguese is also evident with the duo's Ballon d'Or accomplishments.

Before they exploded onto the scene no player had won the coveted prize more than three times. All that changed in the last decade; while the Argentinean has won the award eight times, CR7 has lifted it five times.

Messi's sixth win was his final as a Barcelona player, in 2019. La Pulga left Camp Nou to join PSG in the summer of 2021 and also won the award with the Parisians later that year. Meanwhile, the 37-year-old has entered the final year of his contract with Inter Miami and is yet to sign a new deal.

