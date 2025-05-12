“He’s been the best player in the world” - Jorge Mendes snubs Raphinha and Mohamed Salah as he picks 2025 Ballon d’Or winner

Super agent Jorge Mendes has tipped Lamine Yamal to win the Ballon d'Or this year ahead of Raphinha and Mohamed Salah. The Spanish forward has been outstanding for Barcelona once again this season, registering 16 goals and 24 assists from 52 games across competitions.

The 17-year-old's efforts have already helped the Catalans win the Copa del Rey and the Supercopa de Espana, while they are also close to clinching the league. However, Raphinha has been equally decisive for the LaLiga giants this season, and is likely to be in with a shout for for the coveted award as well.

The Brazilian has registered 34 goals and 25 assists from 54 games across competitions for Barcelona. Mohamed Salah has also enjoyed a stunning season, helping Liverpool win the Premier League while registering 33 goals and 23 assists from 50 games.

However, speaking recently as cited by acclaimed journalist Fabrizio Romano, Mendes insisted that Yamal deserves the coveted award this year.

“Lamine Yamal deserves to win the Ballon d’Or this year. He’s been the best player in the world this season, that’s very clear. Lamine’s level has been worth the Ballon d’Or,” said Mendes.

Yamal's contract with Barcelona expires in June 2026. However, Mendes has previously confirmed that his client will sign a new deal with the Catalans this summer, once he turns 18 years old.

Who is the last Barcelona player to win the Ballon d'Or?

Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi is the last Barcelona player to win the Ballon d'Or. The Argentinean won the top prize with the Catalans a record six times, in 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2015 and 2019.

La Pulga also won the coveted award in 2021, as a Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) player. Messi had left the LaLiga giants under unceremonious conditions earler that summer to move to the Parc des Princes.

Fresh from winning the FIFA World Cup with Argentina in December 2022, La Pulga moved to Inter Miami in the summer of 2023, and won his eigth Ballon d'Or later that year. Manchester City's Rodri, meanwhile, was adjudged the winner last year, although the decision was met with tremendous criticism.

Real Madrid fans felt Vinicius Junior was the deserved winner and were quick to have their feelings known. This season, however, the Brazilian has seen Kylian Mbappe - who arrived as a free agent last summer - steal his thunder at the Santiago Bernabeu.

