"He’s the best player in the world" – Premier League striker reveals he "studied" and "always looked at" Cristiano Ronaldo

Everton forward Dominic Calvert-Lewin has slated Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo as the player he watches out for progressing in the Premier League.

The England international stated how he's studied the Portuguese forward's quick-thinking and finishing on the pitch.

Here's what he said while in conversation with Sky Sports:

"I think with the goal that Ronaldo scored [against Tottenham on Saturday], it’s a one-vs-one battle with the defender. It’s fantastic technique but he’s won the battle as soon as he’s got on the wrong side of Ben Davies."

"He’s the best player in the world and it's due to his work rate and his willingness to keep scoring goals. As a centre-forward, people tend not to get excited about the one-touch finishes and the ones inside the box. For me, as a centre-forward, I love to see it. It's an art and a craft, and he gets himself into positions which can't be considered a coincidence."

He further added:

"I’ve studied him and he is someone I’ve always looked at. I ask myself how he is getting into these positions and it always starts ten seconds before you actually score the goal."

Calvert-Lewin also expressed his admiration for his Everton team-mate Richarlison. He reiterated how the Brazilian has taken the Premier League by storm, although he is a bit misunderstood.

Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo scores a subline goal against Tottenham Hotspur

Manchester United thrashed the Lilywhites 3-0 during their Premier League outing this weekend. This ultimately led to the sacking of Nuno Espírito Santo.

Manchester United had failed to win their last four league games and found themselves in turbulent waters. Ole Gunnar Solskjær has reportedly been given three games to showcase his true mettle. The Red Devils absolutely outclassed their opponents in the first game.

Cristiano Ronaldo found the back of the net in the 39th minute. He scored an absolute screamer from a perfectly executed pass from Bruno Fernandes.

Ronaldo also assisted Edinson Cavani's goal in the 64th minute which more or less sealed the deal for Manchester United.

Marcus Rashford replaced Ronaldo on the pitch and his right-footed finish served as the icing on the cake.

Not only did The Red Devils return to winning ways but they also managed to help Solskjær save his job.

