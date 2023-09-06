"He’s the best player in the world" - Pundit believes it will be 'the end' of Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp if Mohamed Salah leaves club

Former Irish midfielder Eamon Dunphy has hailed Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah as the best player in the world amid the Egyptian's links to Saudi Arabia. Dunphy warned that it would be 'the end' for the Reds if they allow the attacker to leave the club this summer.

It is an open secret that Mohamed Salah is being tempted with a transfer to Saudi Arabia. Al-Ittihad are pulling the strings to snap up the 31-year-old in a last-ditch attempt. According to Liverpool Echo, the Saudi giants tabled a massive £150 million bid for Salah on Thursday (August 31) but it was immediately turned down.

However, the Al-Ittihad aren't taking no for an answer and are rumored to be preparing another £215 million offer to convince the Reds. Commenting on the speculation, Dunphy said that he thinks Salah is currently the finest footballer in the world and warned the Merseysiders against sanctioning his exit.

“I don’t think he’s replaceable, I actually think he’s the best player in the world at the moment," the Irishman said on his podcast. "He makes goals, he made one the other week with that killer goal that won the match. Nunez has really come good too after a tough enough start for a striker."

“I think it would be the end of this Liverpool team and the end of Klopp if he was to go,” he warned.

Dunphy's claim about Mohamed Salah being the best player at the moment will definitely meet some debate, amidst competition from the likes of Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe. However, everyone can agree to the fact that the Egyptian remains an indispensable figure in Jurgen Klopp's side.

He was the club's top scorer in each of the last few seasons and he's already earned himself a promising to the new campaign.

Mohamed Salah's numbers for Liverpool so far this season

Mohamed Salah in action at the weekend

Mohamed Salah has recorded a goal contribution in each of Liverpool's four games in the Premier League so far this season. He bagged an assist during the 1-1 draw with Chelsea in their league opener. He then opened his goal account with a wonderful strike to lead his side to a 3-1 over Bournemouth on Matchday 2.

He followed it up with another scintillating display against Newcastle United, setting up Darwin Nunez to score a winner in a 2-1 win. He also found the back of the net in the 3-0 battering of Aston Villa last weekend. As a result, he has now registered two goals and two assists in four appearances so far.

Given his impact, Liverpool will definitely suffer a huge loss if they allow him to leave. This is at this stage of the season where getting a replacement is practically impossible with the European transfer windows mostly shut.