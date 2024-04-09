"He’s the best in terms of his skills and quality" - Luis Figo believes 'everyone needs a player' like Kylian Mbappe amid Real Madrid transfer links

Luis Figo has urged Real Madrid to sign Kylian Mbappe this summer. The Blancos legend believes every club needs a player like the PSG star.

Speaking to GOAL, Figo stated that Mbappe is the best in the world right now in terms of skills and quality. He added that the Frenchman can decide games on his own:

"Everyone needs a player like Mbappe! Everyone wants to have a player like Mbappe because he decides games. I think he's the best [in the world] in terms of his skills and quality."

Earlier this year, Figo stated that Mbappe should pick Los Blancos as his next club and be a part of Galacticos 2.0. He was quoted by BOLD VIP as saying:

"Not bad the Real Madrid of the Galacticos 1.0, it won't be bad the 2.0. It's a very personal decision. It depends on many things, but in terms of global prestige, there is no other team that can give it to you more than Madrid."

Reports in France suggest Kylian Mbappe has already signed a contract with Real Madrid as his deal with PSG expires at the end of the season.

Luis Figo heaps praise on Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham

Luis Figo has admitted that he has been surprised by how well Jude Bellingham has done at Real Madrid this season. He added that the Englishman has quality, but his performance so far shows maturity.

He told GOAL:

"His performances and ability to adapt, [I've been] very surprised, because he's adapted so fast. I'm not surprised about his quality because I already knew [that] from Dortmund and England. But to perform at a big club like Madrid is totally different, because of adapting to the pressure. You always have pressure at the highest level because you have to perform - even more so when you cost so much. But I think he is showing so much maturity because he's so young and he's doing fantastic. So in that sense, he's doing amazing. Compliments to him!"

Jude Bellingham has been key for Los Blancos this season with 20 goals and 10 assists in all competitions.

