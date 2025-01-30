"He's a better finisher than Kai Havertz" – Andy Gray tells Arsenal to 'throw £100 million on the table' to sign 29-year-old forward

Former Scotland and Aston Villa star Andy Gray has told Arsenal to break the bank to rope in Ollie Watkins in the ongoing January transfer window.

Earlier this Wednesday (January 29), the Gunners allegedly lodged a surprise £60 million bid for Watkins as they are on the hunt for a new striker. However, Aston Villa quickly rebuffed the Gunners' approach.

Opining on the Gunners' rejected bid, Gray told beIN Sports (h/t Metro):

"I think the timing is poor. Is it going to get done in the next couple of days? There's talk of a massive [£64 million] bid from [Al-Nassr] for Jhon Duran so there's uncertainty in that area of the pitch for Unai Emery. I would be amazed if Aston Villa decided, for any money, to part ways with Ollie Watkins. I would be amazed."

Gray, who also represented Everton and Rangers as a player, continued:

"Arsenal are his boyhood club so it's always your dream to play for them, especially when they are as good as they are. I actually think he would be a good fit for [them], I really do. But I would not like to see him leave Aston Villa right now, especially with the uncertainty around Duran. I would be amazed if they sold him for any money in this window, I cannot see them letting him go."

Urging the Gunners to improve their offer for Watkins, Gray concluded:

"He's a better finisher than Kai Havertz, he would score a lot more goals because he knows how to play in that position better than Havertz. In that team, [they] create so much so he would get goals. Arsenal are panicking with a few days to go, throw £100 million on the table and see if that tempts them."

How good is Arsenal target Ollie Watkins?

Since leaving Brentford in a potential £33 million switch in 2020, Ollie Watkins has established himself as one of the most consistent strikers in the Premier League. He helped his club finish fourth, ahead of Tottenham Hotspur, Chelsea, and Newcastle United, in the league standings last term.

Watkins, 29, has been in excellent form since the start of last season. He has scored 38 goals and provided 22 assists in 85 matches across all competitions for Aston Villa in the aforesaid period of time.

In comparison, Kai Havertz has found the back of the net 28 times and registered 11 assists in 83 overall outings for Arsenal since the start of last term.

