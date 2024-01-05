"He's a better footballer than Salah" - Podcaster labels Liverpool superstar Mo Salah as 'average' when compared to West Ham star

Podcaster Tom Garratt has boldly claimed that West Ham United attacker Mohammed Kudus is a better footballer than Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah.

The Reds forward has made a red-hot start to the season with 18 goals and nine assists in 27 games across competitions. The Egyptian star is currently joint top scorer in the Premier League alongside Erling Haaland with 14 goals in 20 games.

Salah, 30, has constantly produced stellar numbers for Liverpool ever since arriving from AS Roma in 2017 for a reported £43 million. He's the Merseysiders' third all-time record goalscorer with 88 goals in 332 games.

However, Garratt has given an intriguing take on the Premier League icon and he insisted that the Egypt international has looked average this season. He said on the Pitchside podcast:

"Liverpool fans have wanted him out the team recently... performance wise others have been better. You're just looking at his output which is what people get blinded with Salah."

Garratt continued by recalling the forward's performances in games against Manchester United (0-0) and Arsenal (1-1):

"He hasn't (stepped up this year). He's been average in so many games. He was terrible against Man United and wasn't very good against Arsenal. When I watch Salah a lot of the times he's average."

The podcaster was then asked whether West Ham's Kudus has been better:

"Yes. He's a better footballer than Salah that's for sure."

Kudus, 23, joined the Hammers from Ajax in the summer for a reported fee of £38 million. The Ghanaian attacker has hit the ground running with nine goals and one assist in 24 games across competitions.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp hints he's found the solution to replace Mohamed Salah during AFCON

Jurgen Klopp could use Harvey Elliott on the right wing.

Liverpool will be without their current top scorer this month as he jets off for the African Cup of Nations with Egypt. That tournament takes place from January 13 to February 11, meaning he could miss six of his club's games across competitions should his nation reach the final.

That includes a vital Premier League encounter with Arsenal on February 4 at the Emirates. But, Klopp appears to have identified Harvey Elliott potential replacement (via CaughtOffside):

"I think we played against West Ham with Harvey there and we have different defensive options. Other players can play on the wing but maybe not like Mo, it’s not possible. We use the boys and their skills and that is the idea behind it. Do we want to play without Mo? No."

Elliott, 20, has impressed when called upon this season with his energy and versatility. But, he's not producing prolific numbers, managing one goal and two assists in 25 games across competitions.