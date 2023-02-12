“He’s better than Pele” – Fans in awe of Real Madrid star after his stunning display in Club World Cup final win

Real Madrid have secured the Club World Cup, and Vinicius Junior was key to the victory as he managed a brace in the exciting 5-3 win over Al Hilal. Following the 22-year-old's display on the night, fans took to Twitter to praise the pacey winger.

While he scored two goals, Vinicius Junior also bagged an assist for Karim Benzema. Federico Valverde was just as sublime, as the versatile Uruguayan scored a brace as well. However, the main focus from the football fans was Vinicius Junior, whose electric attacking skills were on display for 90 minutes.

Here is a selection of tweets from fans who had nothing but praise and admiration for the winger:

𝐄𝐫𝐢𝐧 ₂₅ @eriley12 Vini Jr one of the best around Vini Jr one of the best around 😍 https://t.co/apH39f2ahM

Dr Yash  @YashRMFC -Goal in UCL Final

-Assist in UEFA Supercup Final

-Goal in CWC final

Put some f*cking respect on VINICIUS' name -Goal in UCL Final-Assist in UEFA Supercup Final-Goal in CWC finalPut some f*cking respect on VINICIUS' name https://t.co/Cj9L0NSwoR

Noodle Vini @vini_ball Vinicius Jr is the best player in the world when you let him play football, simple as that. Vinicius Jr is the best player in the world when you let him play football, simple as that. https://t.co/X6rcAh8yQK

Ghana Yesu @ghanayesu Vinicius Jr Is whoever he think he is. Proper baller! Vinicius Jr Is whoever he think he is. Proper baller! https://t.co/AWi28MBBBw

Twilight @the_marcoli_boy Vinicius Jr will win a Ballon D'or before Mbappe! Vinicius Jr will win a Ballon D'or before Mbappe! https://t.co/zzJ5Klu2O1

Real Madrid have won the Club World Cup

Real Madrid secured an impressive victory in the Club World Cup final against Al-Hilal, ending the match with a 5-3 scoreline. The Champions League holders showed their strength and skill on the pitch, with braces from Fede Valverde and Vinicius Jr. and a goal from Karim Benzema.

For the tenth time in a row, a European team has been crowned the champions of the Club World Cup, as Real Madrid were too powerful for Al-Hilal. Los Blancos dominated the match and were simply unstoppable, leaving their opponents unable to keep up with their blistering pace.

The match began with a bang as Vinicius Jr put Real Madrid ahead in the 13th minute, slotting the ball past the Al-Hilal goalkeeper, Abdullah Al-Mayouf, with an excellent move. Five minutes later, Valverde added to the lead with a stunning strike from the edge of the area that found the back of the net.

Despite Al-Hilal's best efforts to mount a comeback, Madrid managed to hold on to their lead and widen the gap further in the second half. Karim Benzema scored off of a pinpoint pass from Vinicius, and Fede Valverde added his second of the evening to make it 4-1 before the hour mark. Dani Ceballos then setup Vinicius for yet another goal, extending the lead to three goals.

Two goals from Luciano Vietto seemed like it would threaten them, but Los Blancos held on to their lead and secured the title. This victory marks their first piece of silverware of the season.

Poll : 0 votes