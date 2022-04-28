"He's better than what he used to be" - Thierry Henry wowed by what Liverpool superstar did against Villarreal 

Former Arsenal striker Thierry Henry has heaped praise on Liverpool attacker Mohamed Salah for his brilliant assist against Villarreal.

The Merseysiders won the first leg of their Champions League semi-finals against Unai Emery's side with a 2-0 scoreline on 27 April at Anfield.

Salah turned provider for the Reds' second goal of the game which was converted by in-form forward Sadio Mane.

Henry was wowed by the incredible vision of Liverpool's wonderful Egyptian as his pass opened up a low block employed by the Yello Submarine.

The former Barcelona attacker hailed Salah for his 'outstanding pass' through the legs of Villarreal defender Pau Torres. The 44-year-old told CBS Sports, as quoted by HITC Sport:

“That’s more than a cute pass. He meant to put the ball in between the legs of the defender. That’s outstanding. The pass of Salah was just outstanding. We can talk about the line or whatever. Salah meant that to happen. It’s outstanding. You can’t defend that."

OptaJean @OptaJean 7 - Mohamed Salah has provided seven assists for Liverpool teammate Sadio Mané in the UEFA Champions League - since 2017-18, no other player has made for another during this period in the competition (Neymar with seven for Kylian Mbappé). Bromance. #LIVVIL

The Frenchman added:

“The ball can pass and go through that. That pass, this is why Mo Salah this season, he is better than what he used to be. To make that ball go through the legs at a particular moment and he meant it. To pass it to Mane. Wow.”

Mohamed Salah has been exceptional for Liverpool this campaign

Since his move to Liverpool from AS Roma, Salah has consistently been among the best attackers on the planet.

The 29-year-old has had an astonishing output so far in his Reds career and this season has been no exception.

'The Egyptian king' has 30 goals and 14 assists to his name in 44 games across all competitions this campaign.

Anfield Watch @AnfieldWatch NEW: Jurgen Klopp wants contracts for Mo Salah and Sadio Mane sorted. #awlive [@maddockmirror]

Salah currently leads both the Premier League scoring charts and assists charts this campaign with 22 goals and 13 assists in 31 league games.

The 29-year-old has been targeted by many fans and pundits in the past for being 'selfish'. However, in truth, he has been an incredible creator as well as being a phenomenal goalscorer. He has made 61 assists to add to his 155 goals in 247 appearances for the Reds in all competitions.

Salah's output has been pivotal in Liverpool's quadruple chase this campaign. Regardless of how many trophies the Reds end up with at the end of the season, the 29-year-old deserves all the plaudits.

The Merseyside club, however, have a major headache to resolve with the former Chelsea winger out of contract in 2023.

