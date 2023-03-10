"He’s better on the wing" - Pundit claims 'quick and direct' Liverpool star is more effective in a different position

Former Premier League star Emile Heskey has made an interesting claim that Liverpool forward Darwin Nunez is more effective when deployed as a winger rather than a number nine. The Englishman explained that he doesn't think the Nunez is ready to play with his back to goal in the English top flight just yet.

Liverpool had to fend off competition from several European clubs to sign Darwin Nunez from Benfica in a deal worth €80 million during the summer transfer window. The attacker is off to a promising start in the Premier League, gradually blending into Jurgen Klopp's system at Anfield.

So far this season, the Uruguayan forward has made 31 appearances for the Reds across all competitions, recording 14 goals and four assists. This includes four strikes in seven Champions League games as well as 10 goals and four assists in domestic competitions.

After keeping an eye on the forward's displays for Klopp's side, former Liverpool striker Emile Heskey has come to the conclusion that he is more effective on the flank. The Englishman said told the No Tippy Tappy Football Podcast:

“As strikers, Nunez, I think, he’s better on the wing. For me, personally, I’m not sure he’s ready to deal with his back to goal right now in the Premier League. Give him the ball so he’s facing the goal and I don’t think there’s many who can stop him."

"He’s so quick and direct, and now he’s coming into his own where he’s getting his head up as well and looking at sliding players in."

Heskey appears to have a point as Nunez has bagged seven goals and two assists for Liverpool in 20 appearances as a striker so far. He's also bagged the same number of goals and assists for the Reds as a winger but in just 11 matches. This indicates that the Uruguayan is currently almost twice as effective on flanks than he is in the center.

Rio Ferdinand backs Darwin Nunez to come good at Liverpool

Speaking on his Vibe with FIVE Podcast, the former Manchester United defender backed Nunez to come good at Liverpool. Ferdinand also highlighted some of the Uruguayan forward's attributes. The Englishman remarked:

“Do you know what I like about Nunez? I saw a quote from Nunez after. He said, ‘I’m a bit like (Luis) Suarez. Second season, I’ll come good. Done it at Benfica.' I think he will. I honestly think he will come good."

"He’s got all the attributes that defenders don’t like to play against. He’s aggressive; he’s strong; he likes to run in behind; he’s a nuisance; he’s a bit unpredictable."

