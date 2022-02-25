"He’s a big character" - Roy Keane reveals his choice for next Manchester United manager

Former footballer Roy Keane has revealed that Diego Simeone would be his choice to take over as Manchester United's next manager.

Keane acknowledged Simeone's struggles this season, with Atletico Madrid nowhere near the level they have previously displayed. However, the Irishman feels Simeone's mentality and accomplishments could be what the Red Devils need following a string of unsuccessful appointments.

Speaking to the Mirror, Keane said:

“Maybe Simeone, he’s the right kind of character. He’s having a difficult spell with Atletico. His race has maybe run with them. Simone, go and get him, he’s a big character.”

The former Manchester United skipper also feels Simeone's no-nonsense attitude could be beneficial for the club, adding:

“He’s done great things. He’s a great character, a big personality. He doesn’t mess around with players. Maybe someone like him coming into the club, could work.”

Keane emphasized that the Red Devils desperately need to get their next managerial appointment right, stating:

“It can soon change. I don’t think it’s all doom and gloom, there’s still good things going on at United, but they’ve got to get the manager. If the manager is not right, then the rest will just fall apart.”

Manchester United have put in some decent performances under interim boss Ralf Rangnick, who took over last November. While the German is said to be in the running to take over permanently in the summer, he is not the favorite for the job.

The likes of Mauricio Pochettino, Erik ten Hag and Luis Enrique are said to be at the top of the club's priority list.

Could Manchester United appoint Diego Simeone?

There is no doubt about Simeone's achievements as a manager. The Argentine, who has been with Atletico Madrid since December 2011, has overseen one of the club's most successful periods.

In more than 10 years at the helm, Simeone has led the Rojiblancos to two La Liga titles, a Copa del Rey trophy and a Spanish Super Cup domestically. He has also made them a feared side in Europe and helped them win two UEFA Europa League titles and two UEFA Super Cups.

As things stand, Simeone is unlikely to take over at Manchester United. With Rangnick moving into a consultancy role at the end of the season, he is likely to look for a manager with a high intensity, attacking brand of football.

Simeone's emphasis on defending deep and low blocks, while successful, may not be viewed as the way forward by the Red Devils boardroom.

