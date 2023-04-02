“He’s a big fighter” – Mikel Arteta reveals Arsenal star had ‘issues’ in the last few days after he shines in win over Leeds

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta lauded Ben White for his performance during the Gunners' 4-1 home win against Leeds United on Saturday, April 1. White scored two minutes into the second half to give Mikel Arteta's team a two-goal advantage.

Arteta revealed after the game that White had been struggling with some issues for the past few days. However, the defender put in another brilliant shift at right-back for his side. Speaking about White's performance, Arteta told the media following the clash against Leeds (via football.london);

"He [White] had some issues in the last few days but he’s a big fighter and he wanted to be here. With the injury of Tomiyasu, we are a bit short in that position. He scored a goal as well which is good news for him and he was very good again."

Ben White is the only senior right-back in the Arsenal squad as Takehiro Tomiyasu has been ruled out for the rest of the campaign with a knee injury. Cedric Soares was sent out on loan to Fulham during the January transfer window.

Hence, White's availability is a major factor in the team's success. With only nine league games remaining, Arsenal need to be at their best if they are to win the Premier League for the first time since the 2003-04 season.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta spoke about the team's culture

One notable aspect of Arsenal's scintillating form this season has been the camaraderie and togetherness in the squad. Rotation players, when given the opportunity, have stepped up and delivered for the team without fail.

Rob Holding fulfilled that role against Leeds as he deputized for the injured William Saliba. When quizzed about the attitude of his players, Arteta told the media after the game against Leeds United (via the Gunners' official website):

"First of all the players have to feel trust, and we trust them. They need to feel that confidence, and the players have to prepare in the right way when they have the chance, like Rob did, and to actually perform. The way they challenge themselves and support each other is exceptional, so I’m not surprised about it."

"It’s not easy to throw Rob into this level after months of inactivity but he was really, really good again today and I am happy because we need everyone. We had injuries unfortunately in the last few months, long-term injuries, and the team somehow has to find a way to keep winning and keep performing. It’s great to see that."

Arsenal will return to action on April 9 when they take on Liverpool in a Premier League clash at Anfield.

