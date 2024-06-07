"He's not as big as I thought" - Leeds star on Cristiano Ronaldo moment before Manchester United clash that surprised him

Leeds United striker Patrick Bamford recently commented on former Manchester United talisman Cristiano Ronaldo's physique. Bamford said he thought the Portuguese superstar was taller than him when he first saw him in The Red Devils' 4-2 mauling of Leeds in 2022.

Ronaldo returned to Old Trafford from Juventus in the summer of 2021, although cross-city rivals Manchester City were linked to him. In 54 appearances across two seasons (2021-22 and 2022-23), the 39-year-old managed 27 goals and five assists.

Ronaldo, who scored a brace in his first game back for United in over a decade, has only played Leeds United twice in his career. While he failed to score in both those appearances, the former Real Madrid star managed to walk away with a win.

Bamford, who saw his side fail to get promoted to the Premier League yet again, said Ronaldo's height and lack of physicality surprised him when he saw him for the first time at Elland Road.

Here's what Bamford said on My Mate’s A Footballer podcast:

"The one that really surprised me, Ronaldo. For some reason in my head, I thought he was my height but he’s smaller and he’s obviously ripped to shreds but he looks, not slim, but he’s not as big as I thought. He’s probably 6ft 1in. I met him when we played Man United, I was injured but I walked past him in the tunnel and I thought he’d huge and overpowering me. I had a good five seconds to admire him."

The Portuguese star's stint at Manchester United was cut short following former gaffer Ole Gunnar Solskjær's departure and the arrival of Erik ten Hag from Ajax.

The 39-year-old found himself warming the bench following the arrival of Erik ten Hag at Old Trafford. Furthermore, The Red Devils went through a turbulent season, finishing sixth in the Portuguese star's first season back in United colors despite a great start.

In an interview with Piers Morgan, Ronaldo criticized ten Hag and his style of play while also criticizing the club. His interview didn't sit well with management and his contract was terminated with immediate effect.

Pundits argue that the former Real Madrid star used the interview as a bargaining chip to relieve himself of duties at Manchester United once he saw himself warming the bench.