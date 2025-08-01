“He’s a bit introverted” - Barcelona star offers opinion on Marcus Rashford after Manchester United loan switch

Manchester United loanee Marcus Rashford's new Barcelona teammate Jules Kounde has offered his opinion on some of the Englishman's behavioural traits. The attacker joined the Blaugrana on a season-long loan this summer.

According to Kounde, Rashford is usually to himself, but believes that the Red Devils loanee is quite happy. Speaking to Diario Sport in a recent interview, the France international said (via Daily Star):

"He's a bit introverted, but he's really enjoying himself, and feeling more and more comfortable. I think he is happy. He is smiling a lot. He is happy in the field."

He added:

"He reminds me a little of myself. He's a bit introverted, but he's enjoying himself a lot, and I think he's feeling more and more comfortable. Everyone has welcomed him very warmly. He's talking to everyone."

"I think he's very comfortable. As I speak English, I'm trying to help him as best I can, but I think everyone is doing that."

Rashford's time at Manchester United certainly seems to be up after he spent the second half of the previous season on loan at Aston Villa. During his time at Villa Park, the 27-year-old scored four goals and bagged six assists in 17 appearances across competitions.

To date, Rashford has played 426 senior matches across competitions for the Red Devils, scoring 138 goals and providing 77 assists.

Former Barcelona star Rivaldo backs Manchester United loanee Marcus Rashford to succeed in Spain

Marcus Rashford

Manchester United loanee Marcus Rashford's loan spell with Barcelona could be crucial in the short term as well as in helping him secure a long-term future at the club.

At least for the season ahead, former Barcelona star Rivaldo backs the ex-Aston Villa man to come good in La Liga. Speaking about the forward in a recent interview, he said (via SportsMole):

"He has everything to stand out, especially with the great coach he’ll have by his side. That will help him a lot in his development."

"It’s a different league to the English one. I think he’ll have more opportunities, more chances to show his quality and achieve something big there."

Cautioning fans that Rashford could also have to fight for his place, Rivaldo added:

"Barcelona had a great season last year, so it’s normal for him to start on the bench."

Rashford, who is likely to play on the flanks, will have to contend with the likes of Raphinha and Lamine Yamal for starting spots. He can also play down the middle, where Robert Lewandowski is preferred.

