"He’s a bit like Paul Pogba" - Gary Lineker claims former Arsenal star was judged unfairly due to his style of play

Gary Lineker is of the view that Mesut Ozil was the subject of unjust treatment during his time at Arsenal.

The Gunners signed Ozil from La Liga giants Real Madrid for around £42.4 million in 2013. He then went on to establish himself as one of the best players in the Premier League, scoring 33 goals and providing 58 assists from 184 appearances.

However, the German's relationship with Arsenal deteriorated over the years to the point where he was exiled from the squad. Ozil eventually left the club for Turkish giants Fenerbahce in January 2021.

Lineker has now looked back at Ozil's time with the north London outfit between 2013 and 2021. The former Tottenham Hotspur striker feels the 33-year-old was judged unfairly during his time at Arsenal, just as Paul Pogba is now being treated at Manchester United. He said on BBC Match of the Day top 10 Podcast [via HITC]:

“Do you think in some ways he [Ozil] is a bit like Paul Pogba? In the sense that he was supremely gifted and played beautiful football, but because he was playing in England and not up and at them and sprinting everywhere, and they have a running style that sort of looks lazy, but it’s just the way they move. Do you think we judged them because of that and said ‘they don’t try hard enough or give 100%’"

Ozil made a total of 254 appearances across all competitions during his seven-and-a-half-year spell at Arsenal. He netted 44 goals and claimed 77 assists during the process.

Pogba, on the other hand, joined Manchester United from Juventus for around £93.2 million in 2016. He has found the back of the net 39 times in 229 matches across all competitions for the Red Devils, while also registering 51 assists.

The Frenchman has often been the subject of criticism during his time at Old Trafford. Many believe the central midfielder is not working hard enough for Manchester United. He is now expected to leave the club as a free agent when his contract with the club expires in the summer.

How has Mesut Ozil fared since leaving Arsenal?

Mesut Ozil has been on Fenerbahce's books since January 2021. The former Real Madrid star has played 37 games across all competitions for the Turkish Super Lig outfit so far.

Ozil has scored nine goals and provided three assists during his stint with Fenerbahce. It is worth noting that all of his goals have been scored this season. The German also captains the Istanbul outfit.

