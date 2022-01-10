"He's a bit like Ronaldo" - Former coach highlights similarity between Liverpool man and Manchester United superstar

Former Manchester City physio Paul Webster has drawn parallels between Liverpool midfielder James Milner and Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo.

Even at 36, Milner remains a key player for Liverpool, which is mainly down to his impressive fitness levels.

His rival at Old Trafford is someone who's often associated with fitness and longevity. However, Milner has shown a similar level of dedication that's kept him ticking even in the twilight of his career, according to Webster.

Webster, who coached Milner at City, lauded the player's discipline in a recent interview with Goal. He said:

"I watched him (Milner) against Chelsea and he was probably one of the fittest on the pitch. He looks young, he looks fit, he’s probably got eight per cent body fat or something ridiculous.

"He’s a bit like Ronaldo. I've never worked with Ronaldo, but I know people that have and I get the same impression. It’s all the little things that add up, and they have more little things to add up.

"It's everything: drinking, James doesn’t touch alcohol; food, he's meticulous with how much he eats; his timekeeping is perfect; he has goals – he wants to be fitter and stronger as months go by; his general behaviour and his internal discipline."

Webster further added that, like Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo, Milner could also be set for a few more years at the top.

"It’s no surprise to me whatsoever that he's still playing, and he'll roll on for another few years yet."

Milner joined the Reds in 2015 after five years at City and completes 20 years in the Premier League later this year.

He's made 576 appearances in the competition, the most for an active player, and ranks behind only Gareth Barry (653), Ryan Giggs (632) and Frank Lampard (609) on the all-time list.

Liverpool play Arsenal on Thursday in the first-leg of the Carabao Cup.

Milner is no Ronaldo but he's one of Liverpool's key stars

Milner and Ronaldo have nothing in common, perhaps besides fitness levels, but the former is still a modern-day legend of the Premier League.

His experience has been key to Liverpool's young players in the squad while he's shown excellent reliability even at 36.

Milner doesn't start every game but whenever he's on the field, the side have more control as the midfielder's work-rate continues to be exemplary.

