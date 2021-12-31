“He’s a bit like Salah” – Tony Cascarino offers assessment of reported Liverpool target

Former Chelsea striker Tony Cascarino has compared West Ham winger Jarrod Bowen to Liverpool star Mohamed Salah. The Reds have recently been linked to the Englishman's signing, and Cascarino has offered his opinion on the winger.

Bowen has been a mainstay for West Ham since signing from Hull City in January 2020. The 25-year old played every Premier League game for the Hammers last season and has made 19 league appearances so far this campaign as well.

Cascarino was full of praise for Bowen, and even noted his similarities with Salah. He told talkSPORT:

"He had an amazing goal record at Hull City before West Ham bought him. It was something like 50-odd goals in 120 appearances. That’s not bad for someone who is not a natural centre forward."

He also commented on Bowen's playing style at West Ham and noted his willingness to run at people and score goals like Salah:

“He’s direct and he’s a bit like Salah where he always seems to get a chance in a game and will run at people and play in different positions. He has great energy. He will help his full-back out all the time. He’s come on leaps and bounds and you have to give David Moyes credit for that. He’s stayed with him. Benrahma is more skilful on the other side, he’s got loads of tricks in his armoury. Bowen is more predictable but very effective. He will always outscore Benrahma."

Talkin West Ham #GSBOUT @TalkinWestHam 📊 Jarrod Bowen Now has 14 goal contributions so far this season in all competitions.



⚽️ 5 Goals

🎯 9 Assists



Hatrick of Assists Today, call this man up Southgate 👀 📊 Jarrod Bowen Now has 14 goal contributions so far this season in all competitions. ⚽️ 5 Goals🎯 9 AssistsHatrick of Assists Today, call this man up Southgate 👀 https://t.co/5zvIGqva8a

The winger has been one of the standout players for West Ham this season, having registered 3 goals and 7 assists from 19 league appearances so far. His performances have reportedly caught the eye of Liverpool, who will be looking to strengthen their forward line in January.

Liverpool will be significantly weakened in January

Liverpool are set to lose both Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane next month, as the duo will represent their respective countries in the African Cup of Nations. Jurgen Klopp may be forced to dip into the transfer market to bolster his attack as the Reds cannot afford a slip-up if they are to catch Manchester City at the top of the Premier League table.

Jarrod Bowen would provide Liverpool with good cover on the right wing and would thrive under Klopp's system. The Englishman is a hard-working player with a great engine and would be a perfect fit for the German's gegenpressing style.

It remains to be seen whether Liverpool will make a move for Bowen in January.

WhoScored.com @WhoScored 🏠 Most home goals scored in the Premier League this season - 6⃣



🔴 𝗠𝗼𝗵𝗮𝗺𝗲𝗱 𝗦𝗮𝗹𝗮𝗵

⚪️ Son Heung-Min

🦊 Jamie Vardy



🛣️ Most away goals scored in the Premier League this season - 9⃣



🔴 𝗠𝗼𝗵𝗮𝗺𝗲𝗱 𝗦𝗮𝗹𝗮𝗵 🏠 Most home goals scored in the Premier League this season - 6⃣🔴 𝗠𝗼𝗵𝗮𝗺𝗲𝗱 𝗦𝗮𝗹𝗮𝗵⚪️ Son Heung-Min🦊 Jamie Vardy🛣️ Most away goals scored in the Premier League this season - 9⃣🔴 𝗠𝗼𝗵𝗮𝗺𝗲𝗱 𝗦𝗮𝗹𝗮𝗵 https://t.co/sMMRQc3VYp

