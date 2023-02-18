“He’s so bloody good” – Gary Lineker in awe of Arsenal man as Gunners secure 4-2 win at Aston Villa

Acclaimed pundit Gary Lineker has heaped praise on Arsenal forward Bukayo Saka for his astonishing strike in the Gunners' 4-2 win over Aston Villa on Saturday (18 February).

Mikel Arteta's side returned to winning ways for the first time in four Premier League games, fighting back from 2-1 down to seal all three points at Villa Park. Ollie Watkins put the Villas in front in the fifth minute before Saka restored parity for the visitors just over 10 minutes later with a fabulous strike.

Ben White's attempted pass was blocked but the ball fell kindly to Saka, who hit a spectacular first-time volley into the far post through a sea of shirts.

Lineker, like many, was blown away by the Englishman's goal and took to Twitter to express his excitement. He wrote:

"He’s so bloody good is @BukayoSaka87."

Saka has been in blistering form for Arsenal this season, scoring nine goals and providing eight assists in 23 top-flight games to spearhead their title charge. The forward's goal today was a testament to his confidence right now. As long as he's fit and firing, the Gunners will be in with a chance to seal the league.

Arsenal revive Premier League title charge with important win

Arsenal's Premier League title challenge appeared to falter in recent weeks following two defeats and a draw, and today's win was a much-needed boost for their ambitions.

The Gunners were headed for another setback when Aston Villa went ahead twice in the match. However, a solid performance in the second half salvaged a poor showing in the opening stanza.

Arteta's side showed great determination and fought on till the very end, for which they were rewarded with two goals in stoppage-time which sealed all three points.

Arsenal have now opened up a three-point gap at the top of the table over reigning champions Manchester City, albeit temporarily. The Sky Blues can draw level with their rivals with a win over Nottingham Forest today.

However, the north London side still have a game in hand and today's victory could be the boost that they needed for their upcoming set of league games.

