"He's a bluffer" – Gabriel Agbonlahor delivers brutal verdict on Manchester United star

Former Aston Villa ace Gabriel Agbonlahor has stated that Manchester United forward Antony is an underwhelming signing for the Red Devils.

Antony, 22, has established himself as a regular starter at Old Trafford since arriving from Ajax for a whopping £86 million last summer. He joined the Premier League side on the back of his breakthrough campaign in the Eredivisie.

He was a crucial member of De Godenzonen's squad last term, registering 22 goal involvements. in 33 games across competitions.

So far, the left-footed inside forward has scored just five goals and laid out one assist in 22 games across all competitions for the Red Devils.

Antony Santos @antony00 @ManUtd There is no shortcut… The only way is hard work!! There is no shortcut… The only way is hard work!! 🔥⚽️ @ManUtd https://t.co/WF8AwQuCus

Speaking on talkSPORT, Agbonlahor slammed Antony for his sub-par start to his Manchester United career this campaign. He elaborated:

"Manchester United, for me, have looked better since Erik ten Hag has come in. They've done better in the last few months. But when I look at Antony... there have been a lot of big transfers in the Premier League, but £86 million for him? I think he's a bluffer."

Criticizing the Brazilian forward's style of play, Agbonlahor continued:

"When he gets the ball, he doesn't take players on and he hasn't got the speed to take players on. He doesn't do what Rashford does. Rashford gets the ball and he's direct... he takes players on, gets balls into the box. And the big thing for me is his number of crosses. He's put in one and a half crosses per game."

Agbonlahor, who represented Aston Villa in 391 matches, compared Ashley Young to Antony, saying:

"It must be frustrating if you're a striker and making your runs while he's doing his tricks, cutting in, cutting back, not putting the ball into the box. I once played with a great winger called Ashley Young. In his first season at Aston Villa, he got nine goals and 14 assists. You always knew he was going to put the ball in."

Agbolahor concluded:

"He'd take a player on, do his step-overs, cut back, do his chops, but he'd always put the ball in the right areas. For me, Antony, one and a half crosses per game isn't good enough. He does this turn too. He gets the ball and bends around it. What would you do if you were a defender and he did that? It's embarrassing."

Antony Santos @antony00 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 @ManUtd #MUFC Important week for us!! Seeking to evolve to give my best to the team! It has always been a dream to be here and I will give all I have to honor this club cause we are stronger together!🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Important week for us!! Seeking to evolve to give my best to the team! It has always been a dream to be here and I will give all I have to honor this club cause we are stronger together! 🔴🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿⚽️ @ManUtd #MUFC https://t.co/q6cZarOdW2

Manchester United dished out over £210 million to add five new players to their ranks last summer. Apart from Antony, the club snapped up Casemiro, Lisandro Martinez, Christian Eriksen, and Tyrell Malacia.

However, the Red Devils only completed three loan deals during the recently concluded winter transfer window. Bayern Munich midfielder Marcel Sabitzer, Burnley striker Wout Weghorst and Crystal Palace goalkeeper Jack Butland are the Old Trafford side's latest signings.

Manchester United are aiming to cement their place inside the top four of the Premier League standings with the help of the newest arrivals. The club are currently in fourth spot with 39 points from 20 matches.

