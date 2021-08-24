"He’s not bothered" – Manchester United star blasted by Jamie O'Hara

Manchester United star Anthony Martial has been criticized by Jamie O’Hara for his performance against Southampton. The former Premier League midfielder believes the Frenchman 'plays like he doesn't care' despite having so much talent.

Southampton held Manchester United to a 1-1 draw this weekend in the Premier League. The Red Devils fell behind after an unfortunate own goal from Fred, but Mason Greenwood equalized early in the second half.

Anthony Martial led the attack for Manchester United but was largely 'missing' from the game. The Frenchman was nowhere close to his best and was the weak link in the Red Devils' attack.

Jamie O’Hara has now criticized the Frenchman, saying on talkSPORT Breakfast:

“Martial was shocking, it was a really bad performance from him. He just plays like he’s not bothered whether he plays well or not. It’s a weird attitude to have. When I used to go on a football pitch, I was just obsessed with trying to be the best player out there.

"Martial just plays like he doesn’t care whether he’s good or not. It’s just it’s weird how he plays because he’s got so much talent. But it’s not good enough, he’s miles off it when you compare him and Lukaku, they’re just worlds apart. I was disappointed in Manchester United. If you want to be title challengers and think you’re going to win the league, you got to go and beat Southampton."

'Anthony Martial is not good enough for Manchester United'

Jamie O'Hara's comments were echoed by outspoken talkSPORT pundit Simon Jordan. He believes Anthony Martial is not good enough to play for the Red Devils as he does not put fear in opponents. He said:

“I’ve looked at him over the last two or three years, objectively, and thought if you play him as a main stay, you’re never going to achieve very much. He just simply doesn’t have what’s required from an elite Manchester United side to put the fear of God into the opposition and deliver on a week-in, week-out, basis."

Edinson Cavani is set to return for Manchester United and should be available for their match at Wolverhampton this weekend.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava