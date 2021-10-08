“He’s brought so much to the team” – Jesse Lingard explains three key traits Cristiano Ronaldo brings to Manchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo has had a tremendous impact on Manchester United following his arrival from Juventus this summer. His club team-mate Jesse Lingard recently highlighted three important traits the Portuguese has brought to Old Trafford.

"He's been brilliant - he's brought so much to the team," the Englishman said of Cristiano Ronaldo.

The United Stand @UnitedStandMUFC Lingard on Ronaldo: "He's been brilliant. He's brought so much to the team. The leadership factor, he wants to win in training, he wants to win in games and he wants to win trophies, which is the main thing. He's great to be around to watch what he does." [sky] #mufc Lingard on Ronaldo: "He's been brilliant. He's brought so much to the team. The leadership factor, he wants to win in training, he wants to win in games and he wants to win trophies, which is the main thing. He's great to be around to watch what he does." [sky] #mufc

"He's brought that leadership factor. He wants to win in training, he wants to win in games - he wants to win trophies. He's great to be around, to watch what he does and you can really learn little things off of him."

Lingard called Ronaldo one of the greatest players in the world and believes the Portuguese winger can win games for Manchester United.

"He's one of the best players in the world - to have him back home is perfect for us at the moment. We know that he'll score goals and win us games."

Playing alongside one of the greatest footballers in history is indeed a huge privilege. Jesse Lingard is happy to be able to learn from Cristiano Ronaldo, who he claims is a humble and positive person.

He remarked:

"He's really humble. He gives off a good energy and you pick that up, he's a positive person. To learn things off of him both on and off the pitch is really good."

Cristiano Ronaldo's instant impact on Manchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo has turned Manchester United into title contenders.

Cristiano Ronaldo has wasted no time in making his impact felt at Old Trafford. The attacker has been, by far, the standout performer in Manchester United's squad so far this season. Ronaldo has put up multiple eye-catching displays and contributed some vital goals.

Sky News @SkyNews trib.al/PgOomgZ Cristiano Ronaldo made an instant impact on his return to Old Trafford, scoring two goals to help Manchester United beat Newcastle United 4-1, writes Sky's @Amarjournalist_ Cristiano Ronaldo made an instant impact on his return to Old Trafford, scoring two goals to help Manchester United beat Newcastle United 4-1, writes Sky's @Amarjournalist_ trib.al/PgOomgZ

Also Read

The Red Devils automatically became one of the favorites to claim the Premier League title this season when the attacker arrived at Old Trafford. Manchester United are now locked in an intense battle with the likes of Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester City in the Premier League.

So far, Cristiano Ronaldo has recorded five goals to his name for the English giants in six appearances across all competitions. However, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men are yet to step up as a team. The Red Devils will need to string together a run of good performances after the international break to ensure they make Ronaldo's contributions count.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra