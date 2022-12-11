"He's not built to be that guy" - Pundit claims Cristiano Ronaldo should quit Portugal national team after FIFA World Cup exit

Cristiano Ronaldo has been urged to leave the Portugal national team following their exit from the FIFA World Cup.

Former footballer Ale Moreno believes it is time for the next set of players to take the country forward. He feels that the former Manchester United star is not a player who would be happy coming off the bench in all games.

Ronaldo was benched by Fernando Santos in the two knockout matches at the FIFA World Cup this year. Portugal won the Round-of-16 clash with Switzerland 6-1, but lost 1-0 to Morocco in the quarterfinals.

Speaking on ESPN FC, Moreno pointed out that Cristiano Ronaldo is the guy who always wants to be "at the forefront in the foreground." Since he isn't built to be the player who comes off the bench, Moreno feels it is the best time for Ronaldo to part ways with the national side.

He said:

"Cristiano Ronaldo is not built or made to be just another guy. And so if he were to hang around the national team picture, it would be to have a role much different than what he has had in the past, in which he's coming off the bench to provide you with perhaps a final touch to score goal if you need it, but that's it limited to that.

"He's not built to be that guy, I don't think, in his soul. Yeah, this is something that he would feel comfortable doing and just being a cheerleader in the background. Part of what has made him successful is he wants to be at the forefront in the foreground. Yes, give me the ball, I'll resolve the issue. He's no longer in that position and won't be for Portugal any longer."

Moreno added that the 37-year-old is not a player the new manager would want in the side as it is time to think about the future.

"If I'm a new manager, pitching up, sorry. I want to be seen to be someone that can make that big decision early. And if you don't make that big decision and he does come back every time you turn up for a friendly or Nations League or a qualifier, the question is not about your squad. The first question is, is he playing? Is he happy?

"And I think that job, and this job is tough enough international management without having to deal with all that. When you know that player can't deliver you on the field, I would imagine what he's delivered over the last, what, 15 years? So I think it's time to move on."

What next for Cristiano Ronaldo following FIFA World Cup exit?

Cristiano Ronaldo is currently without a club after he was released by Manchester United days before the FIFA World Cup kicked off. The Portuguese star is yet to agree a deal with any side, and reports suggest that two Saudi Arabian sides have shown interest.

Al-Nassr are said to be leading the chase with a whopping €200 million per season offer on the table. Al-Hilal have also been linked with the former Real Madrid star.

Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to make a decision on his next club in the coming weeks.

Get England vs France Live Score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

Poll : 0 votes