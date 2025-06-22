"He's such a bum", "Not good enough for Real Madrid standards"- Fans slam Los Blancos star despite their win over Pachuca

Real Madrid supporters have claimed Raul Asencio isn't good enough despite their 3-1 win over Pachuca in the FIFA Club World Cup on Sunday, June 22. Asencio was given an early bath following his seventh-minute red card for a last-man challenge on Pachuca's Salomon Rondon.
This led to an early scare as Los Blancos were down to 10 men following Asencio's sending off. However, this didn't stop Madrid from opening the scoring as Jude Bellingham (35') drilled his strike into the net following an assist from Fran Garcia.
On the verge of half-time (43’), Gonzalo Garcia set up Arda Guler, who slotted the ball into the net to make the scoreline 2-0. In the 70th minute, Federico Valverde connected with a cross from Brahim Diaz and tripled Real Madrid's lead (3-0).
Moments later (80’), Elias Montiel netted what happened to be a consolation goal for Pachuca following a pass from Javier Lopez, and the game ended 3-1. Meanwhile, recall that in Madrid's opening game of the tournament against Al-Hilal, Asencio gave away a penalty which led to Hilal's equalizer.
The Spanish star was also sent off just seven minutes into the game against Pachuca. Thus, Real Madrid fans took to X to complain about Asencio's recent performance, with one tweeting:
"He's such a bum."
"Not good enough for real Madrid standards," wrote another."
Others added:
"They really gave this Asencio NPC a billion pound release clause 🤣," a fan hilariously questioned.
"Asencio gave a penalty away in the 1st game. Asencio get's a red card after 7 minutes in the 2nd game. WHAT A TERRIBLE CLUB WORLD CUP! ❌," a fan added.
"But Asensii20 told me Asencio is better than Cubarsi," a Barcelona fan asked.
"Raul Asencio in the Club World Cup:1 Penalty Given 1 Red Card NO TATTOOS, NO TRIMS, JUST SOME SCANDALS AND PURE ASS 🔥🔥🔥," another shared.
"We've been very mature after what happened at minute 7th." - Real Madrid manager
Xabi Alonso has lauded Madrid players for professionally handling the game against Pachuca after Raul Asencio's early red card. He also commended the goals scored by his players during the encounter.
In an interview with DAZN after the win against Pachuca, Alonso said (via Madrid Xtra on X):
"We've been very mature after what happened at minute 7th. We knew when to play, when to pause, very happy. The goals were fantastic."
As Madrid's manager, Alonso has registered his first official victory. Los Blancos will be looking to register a win in their final Group H encounter against Salzburg.