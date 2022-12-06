"He’s burning my legs" - Premier League defender opens up on 2022 FIFA World Cup duel against France attacker Kylian Mbappe

Poland right-back Matty Cash has thrown some light on England's daunting task of defending Kylian Mbappe in their upcoming quarter-finals clash against defending champions France.

Mbappe scored two goals in France's 3-1 victory over Poland in their Round of 16 match-up and has been in red-hot form throughout the World Cup. However, Cash believes that England's Kyle Walker could be the man who could finally put an end to the PSG man's goal spree.

Cash believes that Mbappe, who overtook Pele as the highest World Cup scorer for a player below the age of 24, is the quickest player he has ever seen. The French attacker has clocked speeds of up to 35 km/h in this tournament.

“I’m watching the videos while lying in bed. In real life he’s burning my legs – that’s the difference. It’s a massive difference. When he stands you up and moves he does it really well. He drops the shoulder, goes short then long. I got into a couple of races with him and I did all right. You look over your shoulder and he’s there.”

The PSG forward will face England's Kyle Walker at right-back when France faces the Three Lions in the quarterfinals. Walker will enter the game confidently, having faced off against PSG four times in the Champions League with Manchester City.

In those four match-ups, it was the Citizens that emerged victorious three times. Cash claimed that Walker is 'probably just as quick' while also alerting England to the threat France possess on the counter.

Kylian Mbappe faces possible FIFA fine ahead of quarter-final match-up

Kylian Mbappe has agreed to pay any fines levied by FIFA to the French Football Federation after his refusal to participate in post-match conferences.

The Frenchman has offered to cover any fine imposed by FIFA on the FFF.

The French superstar's decision not to participate in the post-match press conferences comes with his strong belief against promoting alcohol. Budweiser are one of the biggest sponsors of FIFA and the PSG man has stuck with his anti-alcohol stance throughout the World Cup.

The PSG attacker was named Man of the Match in France's group games against Australia and Denmark but did not participate in his FIFA-mandated media duties then as well.

