"He's so calm with the ball" - Bundesliga star heaps praise on Real Madrid's Vinicius Jr amid transfer speculation linking him to Los Blancos

Bayer Leverkusen full-back Jeremie Frimpong has expressed his admiration for Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior amidst being linked with a transfer to Los Blancos himself.

The La Liga giants signed Vinicius from Brazilian club CR Flamengo for €45 million immediately after he turned 18 in 2018. Eyebrows were raised at the fee paid for the then-teenager at the time.

However, Real Madrid's decision to snap him up before anyone else does has paid them dividends already. The winger has bagged 55 goals and 54 assists from 211 appearances across competitions for them.

The Brazil international has helped Los Blancos win eight trophies, including the UEFA Champions League. Despite still being only 22 years old, he has established himself as one of the best players in his position.

Vinicius' performances for Carlo Ancelotti's side have seen him garner admirers within football. Several players across the globe look up to the Sao Goncalo-born winger, with Frimpong being one of them.

The Leverkusen full-back has heaped praise on the Brazilian for his ability on the ball. He also lauded the Real Madrid star for his determination on the pitch, telling Spanish outlet Relevo:

"Not only in my position, I also analyze the others. For example, I love seeing Vinicius at Real Madrid; he's so calm with the ball, so skilful, and he never panics when he has it."

"(He) plays freely, you know what I mean? I love this kind of thing. When he loses the ball, he tries again. In football, when you lose the ball, sometimes you don't want to try because you lost it, but he is never affected by that."

Apart from being a key player for Los Merengues, Vinicius has also established himself as a regular for the Brazilian national team.

Frimpong could link up with Vinicius at Real Madrid

Frimpong could soon find himself playing alongside the Brazilian at the Santiago Bernabeu. According to OK Fichajes (via Twelfth Man Times), Real Madrid are interested in signing the Dutchman.

With Dani Carvajal on the wrong side of 30, Los Blancos are on the hunt for a long-term replacement for him. Frimpong has thus emerged as a transfer target for them ahead of the summer.

Leverkusen are under no pressure to sell the full-back as he is contracted to them until 2025. However, they could be tempted to cash in on him if they receive a suitable offer. It is worth noting that the Bundesliga club are managed by former Madrid midfielder Xabi Alonso.

