"He's calm, he's collected" - Michael Owen labels one player as 'absolute killer' at Arsenal right now

Premier League legend Michael Owen has declared that Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah is an absolute killer in front of goal at the moment.

The Englishman had a decent outing in the Gunners' Boxing Day clash with West Ham United on Monday (26 December). Nketiah scored once in the north London outfit's 3-1 victory at the Emirates Stadium.

All eyes were on Arsenal yesterday to see whether they could continue building on their brilliant start to the season after the 2022 FIFA World Cup break. Mikel Arteta's men didn't disappoint as they stepped up to the plate and produced an emphatic performance in front of their home fans.

The visitors drew first blood via a penalty kick in the 27th minute but Bukayo Saka restored parity shortly after the restart after being teed up by Martin Odegaard. Gabriel Martinelli scored the second goal for the home side before Eddie Nketiah left everyone stunned with his brilliant 69th-minute strike.

The Englishman received a clever pass from Odegaard in the box, made a swift turn and beat the goalkeeper with a well-placed shot. The goal caught the attention of many and former Owen couldn't help but praise the player's killer instinct after the game.

The former Liverpool forward was quoted as saying by The Boot Room:

“When he gets in that position, this guy can finish. We’ve watched games today where it’s not the centre-forwards strength let's say, to be an absolute killer in front of goal. This lad does finish. He’s a born finisher. You can just tell. You can see in front of goal. He just looks like a finisher."

"He’s calm, he’s collected. All the pressure in the world can be on you but when you’re a goalscorer that’s what you’ve honed your skills in all your life. His goal tonight was absolutely brilliant. I loved how he felt for his man. He just felt where he was and knew where he was then he rolled him."

Eddie Nketiah's numbers for Arsenal so far this season

The Gunners forward has made 20 appearances for Arsenal across all competitions so far this season, starting on just eight occasions That includes six starts in the Europa League and one each in the Premier League and the EFL Cup.

Nketiah has a record of four goals and one assist to his name across the three competitions. That includes two goals and one assist in the Europa League as well as one goal each in the Premier League and the EFL Cup.

The Gunners will now lock horns with Brighton & Hove Albion away from home in their next Premier League fixture at the weekend (31 December).

